Graham’s connection to Ray’s death explored as he makes another appearance in Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s ‘Who killed Ray?’ flashback week is officially under way – and it wasted no time throwing Laurel and Arthur into dangerous territory, while also teasing what’s to come next in the mystery.

It’s a huge week for the soap, with Ray’s killer finally set to be revealed. Fans will soon find out whether their theories have hit the mark, as each episode focuses on a different suspect. Every single one of them had motive – and by the end of the week, viewers will see exactly how it all unfolded.

Tonight’s episode (January 19) put Laurel, and her son Arthur, firmly in the spotlight. Both have been acting suspiciously for weeks, and viewers are finally starting to understand why.

Laurel was disgusted with Ray (Credit: ITV)

Laurel and Arthur were in the spotlight in Emmerdale tonight

The Emmerdale episode picked up immediately after Ray killed Celia. He packed up his red duffel bag and left, unaware that Laurel had already discovered the truth about what he’d done.

Refusing to walk away quietly, Ray later entered Laurel’s house through the back door. With nowhere else to turn, Laurel eventually allowed him to speak – and he opened up about his past, revealing he’d been trapped in this life since he was just eight years old.

Although clearly shaken, Laurel didn’t excuse his actions. After threatening him, she begged Ray to go to the police, telling him it was the only way she could ever forgive him. Ray refused. Instead, he wanted Laurel to let him walk free.

In the end, Laurel decided he had to leave and never hurt anyone again. But Arthur witnessed the tail end of their conversation and was furious that his mum had been dragged into Ray’s chaos. At the same time, Nicola was at Laurel’s house, urging her to see she’d made a mistake letting Ray go. Together, they decided Ray needed to be lured back.

Ray later got into his car and made a phone call about securing a new identity and passport. As he counted his cash, Arthur appeared. The confrontation quickly escalated, ending with Arthur on the ground. After Ray threatened him, Arthur grabbed a large rock.

Viewers weren’t shown what happened next. Instead, the scene cut to Graham – who recently made his shock return – sitting in his car, watching everything unfold.

Graham might be in contact with Rhona (Credit: ITV)

Graham’s connection to Ray explored in Emmerdale

That final moment all but confirmed what many fans have suspected: Graham is likely the mystery person Rhona has been messaging. For weeks, viewers have seen her desperately trying to contact someone, begging for answers about what happened.

Graham was believed to have been murdered six years ago, making his recent reappearance even more baffling. While the full explanation remains unclear, the return of DI Dent – who worked on his case – could play a key role.

Crucially, Graham’s appearance tonight sets the stage for tomorrow’s episode, which focuses on Rhona. Six years ago, she and Graham were deeply in love before her abusive ex Pierce was believed to have killed him. So did Rhona know Graham was alive all along? Or has she only just uncovered the truth?

There are still huge questions surrounding Graham’s return, especially since viewers saw his dead body. But now another possibility looms large: could Graham have killed Ray for the woman he loved? Flashback week is only just getting started, and the answers are finally within reach.

