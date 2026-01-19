Graham to plot against Joe as Emmerdale fans predict ‘messy’ reunion

Emmerdale fans are convinced Graham will be absolutely furious with Joe when he finally discovers what he’s been up to at Home Farm. And some believe it could even push him into actively working against him.

Graham’s shock return was revealed during the Corriedale scenes, when he followed Joe to hospital to make sure he was alright. Not long after, the Emmerdale show boss confirmed Graham will be returning full-time at some point, sending speculation into overdrive.

While viewers wait for that moment, theories about what lies ahead are mounting. And one thing fans seem certain of is this: life won’t simply pick up where it left off for Joe and Graham.

Graham has returned (Credit: ITV)

Could Graham plot against Joe?

With Graham’s return to Home Farm looking inevitable, viewers are already predicting an explosive atmosphere. Joe and Graham shared a close bond in the past, with their relationship often feeling more like father and son than anything else.

Since Joe’s own return to Emmerdale in 2024, he’s made a series of deeply questionable choices. From stealing a kidney to blackmailing Robert into framing Moira, fans have questioned how much longer he can last.

That’s where Graham comes in. With his history, many viewers believe Graham won’t be able to ignore what Joe has done – especially given how close Moira is to Rhona, the woman Graham loved. Fans are now wondering if Graham could turn against Joe to protect Moira and keep Rhona happy.

Taking to X and Reddit, Emmerdale viewers shared their theories on what Graham’s return could mean.

One wrote: “I just can’t imagine Joe being fine with Graham faking his death, and Graham being fine with everything Joe is doing to Moira. I can’t help feeling that it’s all going to be messy and their relationship might be ruined. And I think Graham will realise what Joe has been doing and will work against him to save Moira (Especially if he still loves Rhona!).”

Another agreed: “I do think there is going to be a lot of fire between them. But I do hope, maybe after some time, that Graham and Joe do have that bond again. Even if it isn’t the same. It could be something that will help them both.”

Not everyone is on board with Graham’s return, though. One fan commented: “I think Graham being alive at all is ridiculous. We saw him die. He was dead. But he isn’t in a place to judge anybody for anything.”

Joe thought he saw Graham (Credit: ITV)

Joe got suspicious last week in Emmerdale

While there’s still no confirmation of when Graham will be back full-time, most fans agree it’s only a matter of time. Many are already convinced he’s the mystery person Rhona has been texting, raising even more questions about what’s really going on.

Last week, Joe finally admitted he thought he saw Graham at the Corriedale crash. Although Dawn convinced him he was simply missing him, viewers were given more insight into how Graham managed to fake his death. DI Dent’s reappearance – and her very pointed phone call after assuring Joe that Graham was dead – only added to the intrigue.

However it all plays out, one thing is clear: Emmerdale viewers are more than ready for Graham’s full return. And Graham and Joe sharing scenes again in 2026 is going to be unforgettable.

