ITV has once again moved Emmerdale in the schedule tonight (Thursday November 20) so it is not on at 7.30pm.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but which is it tonight? We’ve got you covered here so you know when Emmerdale is off and when it’s back again this week.

It’s all too much for Lewis and Nicola offers help in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

When is Emmerdale airing tonight?

Emmerdale be on this Thursday but at a later time. Instead of it’s usual 7.30pm slot, it will instead move to 8pm. The episode is on for an hour as normal for a Thursday.

There is also the early morning release on ITVX and YouTube where it is available everyday from 7am.

In the 7.30pm slot tonight a documentary on shoplifting is airing.

Anya is in a bad way as Ray and Bear tend to her (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale tonight?

Last night we saw Kev get hold of a gun and plot to get £2k to win Robert back. And tonight we see he is off to do another armed robbery – with a very innocent getaway driver. Will Kev get caught?

Elsewhere, Bear is worried sick about Anya who is getting worse. Ray has little sympathy and orders Bear back to work, saying he’ll sort some antibiotics for her.

After spending time with Laurel and her kids, Ray softens slightly when he learns Anya has a daughter. He allows Bear to stay with her – but can he nurse her back to health?

Also, Charity is determined to make Liam and Mack best buddies despite their disastrous gaming session yesterday. Neither are keen, but she soon has the upperhand when she finds something out about Liam. Using it to blackmail him, Charity insists he has to have a full-on bromance with Mack. But will it work?

Meanwhile, Lewis is struggling with the overwhelm. He rushes out of the cafe when it becomes too much and has a panic attack at home. Nicola goes to check on him, but will Lewis be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

