Emmerdale viewers thrilled as John Sugden’s storyline ends in unforgettable final moment

John Sugden makes his final appearance in Emmerdale tonight. And this time, it really does feel like the end.

We all know that in Soapland no one is ever completely gone, especially in the Dales where being definitely dead seems optional. But as John’s ashes arrive back in the village, his final chapter takes a turn that nobody saw coming.

*WARNING: Spoilers for today’s Emmerdale episode contained in the below article. It will air on ITV on Thursday February 12 at 8pm, but is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

John Sugden is no more – hopefully (Credit: ITV)

Goodbye to John Sugden in Emmerdale

After a year of terror, John was killed in Corriedale by his sister Victoria. She has needlessly covered up the act of self-defence and even framed Moira for people trafficking and murder to protect herself.

Consumed by guilt after selling their share of the farm to the Tates, Victoria has decided to leave for Portugal.

But just as she prepares to go, Aaron takes delivery of John’s ashes. He is back in the village, albeit in a very different form.

Unsure what to do with them, Robert and Aaron head to the pub, bringing the ashes along. Aaron soon tires of Robert’s mood and storms off, leaving Robert alone at the table with his half-brother’s remains.

Enter Tracy, who spots the urn and quickly decides she knows exactly how to deal with it.

Moments later, Tracy and Robert are squeezed into a toilet cubicle, preparing to flush John away for good. Robert hesitates, but Tracy is determined. Before he can change his mind, she tips the ashes into the toilet and pulls the chain.

Aaron and Victoria arrive just in time to witness the aftermath and are horrified by what Tracy and Robert have done.

Robert and Tracy flushed John’s ashes (Credit: ITV)

Fans hail ‘iconic’ ending

Those who have already streamed the episode on ITVX were quick to react and many could not believe the show actually went through with it.

“THEY FLUSHED JOHN DOWN THE TOILET,” one viewer exclaimed on social media.

Another praised Tracy, writing: “Tracy flushing the ashes what an icon.”

A third added: “I’m crying this is so [bleep] funny he actually got flushed down the toilet. I thought somebody would have stopped it but he’s deadass just floating around the toilet ecosystem!”

One fan summed up the pub chaos perfectly: “I’m sorry but Aaron and Robert bringing the ASHES of their dead ex-husband/half-brother to the PUB and just placing it on the table and bickering like an old married couple over it (which is basically what they are) is one of the funniest things they’ve ever done.”

Another called it “perfect”: “Okay, wait, I’ll give Emmerdale this. I think they basically fumbled the John aftermath not just once but twice BUT his ashes getting flushed down the toilet was pretty perfect.”

And one more viewer admitted they were “HOWLING. They are trying to flush John’s ashes down the toilet to get closure I LOVE THE EVILNESS.”

For a character who caused so much damage, it was a send-off that was dark, chaotic and strangely satisfying. In the world of Emmerdale, that might just be as final as it gets.

