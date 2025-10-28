Emmerdale: As Dylan steals from Ray and Kerry lies to Jai, has everyone lost the plot?

Emmerdale tonight was packed with questionable choices as Dylan decided to steal from Ray, and Kerry chose not to tell Jai the truth.

Both storylines had us shouting at our screens – and wondering why no one in the village seems capable of making a sensible decision anymore!

Here’s our full rundown of what went down in Tuesday’s episode.

April and Dylan plan to run away (Credit: ITV)

Dylan stole from Ray – but will he live to regret it?

Oh, Dylan. What are you doing?

Ray’s latest ‘job’ didn’t sit right with April from the start. He promised her it was ‘a nice guy who wouldn’t want anything weird’ – but April still had her doubts.

When she tried to talk to Dylan about her worries, she couldn’t quite find the courage to tell him how uneasy she felt. But Dylan wasn’t exactly feeling confident either.

Tasked with finding Ray’s missing bag, Dylan broke into Vinny’s house to look for it. He told Ray he’d come up empty-handed – but that was a lie.

When Ray lost his temper, Dylan finally started to see what April had been saying all along: maybe Ray isn’t the ally he thought he was. So Dylan came up with a new plan – to take Ray’s cash and run.

After secretly pocketing the money, he told April they could use it to start a new life together. April, however, was terrified of what Ray would do if he found out. Dylan’s answer? Get moving — fast.

We’ve got a bad feeling about this one…

Kerry helps Jacob and Matty (Credit: ITV)

Kerry lied to Jai – and it backfired spectacularly

Meanwhile, Kerry was also making some seriously questionable choices.

After rushing off to read the coroner’s report on the limo crash with Matty and Jacob, she roped Billy into covering her shift. But when Jai found her later, opening booze in the shop, he assumed the worst.

Instead of coming clean about where she’d been, Kerry clammed up. And Jai – being Jai – fired her on the spot.

Honestly, this one feels like a ‘because plot’ situation. If Kerry had just told him the truth, things might have gone very differently. But we all know where this is heading… with sparks flying between these two before long!

Aaron is worried after Kev’s threats (Credit: ITV)

Kev’s threats left Aaron reeling in Emmerdale tonight

Elsewhere, Aaron was still struggling after Kev’s menacing threats. When he bumped into Robert in the café, he told him everything.

Robert confronted Kev, but Kev managed to talk his way out of trouble. Then when Aaron showed up at the pub, Kev smoothed things over while Robert sulked and Aaron fumed.

This one is getting a bit tedious. Come on, Emmerdale — give us something to get excited about again!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

