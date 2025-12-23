Emmerdale spoilers for Wed Dec 24: Kev edges closer to violence as Kim shuts everyone out

Christmas Eve in Emmerdale is anything but calm, spoilers reveal, with danger brewing, tempers fraying and secrets threatening to spill.

Kev is edging ever closer to a breaking point, Kim is pushing people away when she needs them most, and Sarah and Jacob make a big last-minute wedding call.

Here’s what Emmerdale spoilers for Wednesday December 24 reveal about what’s coming up in the village.

Things are getting worrying for Victoria, Robert and Aaron (Credit: ITV)

1. Kev makes his next terrifying move

Kev’s obsession with Robert shows no sign of fading. He’s been stalking both Robert and Aaron, convinced that Robert truly belongs with him – no matter how many times Robert insists Aaron is the only man he loves.

Although Kev eventually backed off during Tuesday night’s episode (December 23), viewers were left in no doubt that this wasn’t the end. The chilling final moments, showing Kev armed with a shotgun, confirmed the threat is far from over.

Aaron is furious that Robert let Kev walk away without calling the police – and his fears soon feel justified. Kev makes another move, leaving Robert and Aaron more frightened than ever.

We know Kev has a gun. We also have a strong sense of who his intended target might be. But what exactly has he done now? And could this escalation be linked to Robert’s mysterious disappearance on Christmas Day?

Lydia tries to make Kim see sense (Credit: ITV)

2. Kim shuts Joe out again in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim remains firmly in Ice Queen mode and shows no sign of softening when Joe pays her another visit. Still hurting and mistrustful, she orders him to leave and insists she’s perfectly fine on her own.

Joe tries to extend an olive branch by talking about his engagement to Dawn and even invites Kim to join them for some festive celebrations. Kim, however, dismisses him outright.

Is Kim really prepared to cut herself off completely from her family? Or is she just too deep in her grief and anger to admit she needs them?

As Christmas approaches – and with the anniversary of Will’s death looming – Lydia delivers some blunt words, warning Kim she’s heading for a painfully lonely festive season. Will that finally make Kim rethink her stubborn stance, or is she determined to face Christmas Eve entirely alone?

Jacob and Sarah just want thinks to be perfect (Credit: ITV)

3. Sarah and Jacob rush ahead with wedding plans

Plans for Sarah and Jacob’s surprise wedding take yet another turn. After realising their idea of a gender reveal party doubling as a secret ceremony is falling apart, the couple make a bold decision.

Instead of shocking their guests by whisking them off to the registry office, Sarah and Jacob decide they’ll get married privately and then break the news at the after-party.

They’re upset that Charity and Eric won’t be there and feel doing it alone might be easier – but nerves are already kicking in. Will the low-key plan go smoothly, or is something bound to derail it?

And just why are Eric and Kerry acting so suspiciously in the background? Something clearly isn’t adding up.

Christmas Eve in Emmerdale is shaping up to be packed with tension – and it feels like the calm before several very big storms.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!