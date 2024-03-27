Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy and Mandy get engaged in fairy tale proposal

Emmerdale spoilers tonight reveal a fairy tale proposal for Mandy as Paddy pops the question. After all they’ve been through, can they finally make it work this time?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale Tom has a surprise for Belle – but will it help him regain his control?

Emmerdale spoilers

Mandy gets a glam makeover (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Mandy’s friends rally round

With Mandy and Paddy mooching around over each other, Marlon tells Paddy he has to go for it. Meanwhile, Amelia is counselling Mandy over getting Paddy back.

When Tom steps in, he encourages Paddy to seize the day and sweep Mandy off her feet to win her over. Paddy listens and heads to the salon ready to fight for her. However, he doesn’t go in, instead he changes his mind and stalks off. Has he truly given up?

Meanwhile, Amelia decides to play fairy godmother and cheer Mandy up with a makeover. She gets to work making her look glam and stunning.

Can these two put the past behind them? (Credit: ITV)

Paddy proposes in Emmerdale spoilers

With Mandy dressed and ready in her Cinderella outfit, she heads outside. And she’s met with the sight of Paddy in his Prince Charming tuxedo.

As the pair prepare to apologise to each other, can they finally put his kiss with Chas behind them? And what about her smooch with Liam?

Paddy decides to make a grand gesture and soon gets down on one knee asking Mandy to be his wife for the second time. Can they make it work this time now they are older and, erm, wiser?

Tom wants more control

Wanting to make sure Belle is completely under his control, Tom cooks up another surprise for his wife.

He brings home a cute rescue puppy from the vets. However Belle insists she’s not prepared to give up her job to look after the dog and Tom is left fuming his plan hasn’t worked. What will he do next?

Will Pollard bring down Amit? (Credit: ITV)

Amit spies an opportunity

After Pollard was caught snooping in Holdgate last night, he was given short shrift by Jai. Eric was dismissed as an old fool and sent on his way.

However, although Amit thinks he’s dodged a bullet, will Pollard give up that easily?

When Amit spies another opportunity, he’s quick to jump at it. But is it a good idea? Is he going to get caught out? With Pollard, Vinny and Rodney determined to expose his con artist ways, are Amit’s days in the village numbered? Will we see justice for Rishi at last?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

