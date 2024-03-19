Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy proposes to Mandy as he tries to get their relationship back on track

Latest Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Paddy Kirk proposes to Mandy as he tries to repair their relationship after kissing ex-wife Chas last week.

Things are rocky for Paddy and Mandy after he kissed Chas during a moment of weakness. Paddy immediately regretted his actions and came clean to Mandy about the kiss.

However, his admission has left his relationship to Mandy on the rocks. As the story continues, Paddy’s friends encourage him to fight for their love.

But how will Mandy react when Paddy pops the question?

Liam advises Paddy not to give up on Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy’s friends encourage him to fight for Mandy

Paddy is feeling glum about how things have gone with Mandy. Sympathetic, Liam tries to convince him not to give up on her without a fight.

Later, Marlon persuades Paddy to put everything on the line for Mandy. Paddy’s confidence is further bolstered when Tom encourages him to sweep Mandy off her feet.

But what will Paddy do next?

Will Paddy follow his friends’ advice? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at the Salon, Amelia takes it upon herself give Mandy a makeover. Soon, Paddy appears ready to fight for Mandy’s heart.

He approaches the salon but then seems to have second thoughts – stalking off, unreadable. Will he talk to Mandy after all?

Paddy proposes to a shocked Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy pops the question

In the salon, Mandy’s dressed up and looking incredible in her Cinderella outfit and tiara. Meanwhile, Paddy makes his way down the street, also dressed up to the nines.

Will Mandy accept Paddy’s proposal? (Credit: ITV)

Meeting in the street, Paddy approaches Mandy.

He then gets down on one knee and proposes to a stunned Mandy. Will the pair finally get their fairytale ending?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

