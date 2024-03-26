Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Tom’s abuse of Belle reaches new heights

Emmerdale spoilers for next week see Tom continue to track Belle and become obsessed with her whereabouts, resulting in him destroying their home. Can Belle defend herself from her abusive husband?

Elsewhere, Chas finally learns that Aaron has been lying to her about the BRCA2 gene test results. Can she get Aaron to open up to her?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Chas learns the BRCA2 test result truth

During a conversation with Liam, Chas starts to suspect that Aaron hasn’t been honest with her. She then tries to prise the truth about the gene test out of her son and realises that he does have the faulty gene.

Aaron’s furious that Liam discussed his secret with Chas and has it out with him. Chas soon realises that her son has taken his anger out on Liam in a physically violent way.

With Chas checking up on Liam after noticing his injuries, Liam encourages her to be careful around Aaron and to not go in all guns blazing with him.

With Liam’s advice, Chas manages to get Aaron to open up about his fears. She finally feels like she’s getting somewhere with him. But, can the mother and son both support each other?

2. Liam gets himself into a sticky situation

As Chas prepares to speak to Liam about her feelings for him once being prompted by Charity, Leyla accidentally misinforms Ella that Liam’s only interested in her when this is not actually the case.

Liam’s unable to break Ella’s heart and soon kisses her, agreeing to become a couple. However, he soon takes some advice from Leyla and sets out to impress the right woman…

3. Ruby causes a scene in the Woolpack

Ruby’s livid that her plans for a getaway have been ruined thanks to Caleb’s conversation with Chas. Entering the Woolpack, she’s soon ready to fight as her careless actions lead to her accidentally elbowing Chas in the chest.

Disgusted by the upset his wife has caused, Caleb rejects Ruby in front of everyone whilst defending his sister. Ruby feels awful as the Dingles all turn their backs on her, feeling like a true outsider.

Outside of the pub, Caleb comes face to face with Ruby whilst bursting with anger. But, will he have it out with his wife?

4. Tom loses control

With Belle making out that she’s still at work, Tom’s furious to realise that she lied. On the tracker app, it reveals her to be in The Hide.

Tom then rocks up at The Hide and paints a smile on his face, pretending that Belle’s social time isn’t bothering him when really he’s seething inside.

However, when at back at home, Tom loses his temper and trashes everything in a moment of pure rage. Will he be able to explain his actions to Belle?

5. Amy and Matty receive a pre-wedding apology

Ethan’s furious when he finds out what Claudette said to Matty, urging her to apologise whilst emphasising the importance of and loving one another.

With Moira unimpressed with Claudette’s original words, Matty forgives Claudette after she apologises for the damage she has caused.

Later on, Amy has her hen do at The Hide as Kerry arranges for some naked butlers to entertain everyone. With Kerry making the night all about her, Victoria’s not impressed…

Elsewhere, at a more chill stag do, Matty gets emotional with his friends and family. But, with the special moment fast approaching, is he ready for the big day?

6. Jacob gets some news about David

Jacob’s devastated next week when he receives the news that David isn’t ever coming back to the village following his and Victoria’s romance.

Victoria can’t help but feel guilty and as though she’s to blame for David staying away. Can she make things right?

7. Rhona gets some heartbreaking death news

Rhona, Paddy and Vanessa are all emotional when they hear that Pearl Ladderbanks has sadly passed away. Paddy then wears one of the last jumpers Pearl knitted for him as he mourns the loss of his former colleague.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

