Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Pollard in danger as he breaks into Holdgate – and is caught

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Pollard could be putting himself in harm’s way as he breaks into Holdgate to get evidence on Amit. But when Amit smells a rat, Pollard is forced to come clean to Jai. Will Jai believe him?

Elsewhere in Emmerdale, Paddy’s still mooching around over Mandy. Marlon steps in and encourages him to lay it all on the line for her. Will Paddy take his advice?

Eric is in danger as he hunts for evidence on Amit (Credit: ITV)

Pollard breaks into Holdgate

Vinny manages to swipe Amit’s keys and hands them to Pollard to get in there and see if he can find evidence. Pollard sneaks into the house and is chilled when he walks past the spot where Rishi died.

Meanwhile, Vinny is keeping Amit occupied. But he’s not doing the best job as Amit is suspicious of Vinny’s repeated glances at the clock. The conversation is also stilted and going round in circles.

When Amit then realises his keys are missing, he works out he’s being played. He storms out of The Hide and heads straight to Holdgate.

Vinny desperately tries to get hold of Pollard, but he’s too busy rifling through Amit’s files. His phone is on silent and he doesn’t pay attention to the persistent ringing. It’s not long before Pollard is caught in the act…

Will Jai believe the accusations? (Credit: ITV)

Pollard tells Jai everything in Emmerdale spoilers

Faced with Amit and Jai, Eric decides his best course of action is to come clean. He lays his cards on the table and reveals his suspicions about Amit.

As Pollard begs Jai to believe him, he is left defeated when Jai doesn’t. In a pitying tone, Jay dismisses Pollard’s accusations and sends him on his way.

As Vinny and Pollard recap the events of the day, they are terrified they have provoked a murderer. Are they next on Amit’s hit list?

Will Paddy take the plunge? (Credit: ITV)

Marlon tries to take sense into Paddy

After Mandy kissed Liam to teach him a lesson, Paddy is still moping around over his relationship. So Marlon decides to take action.

He persuades his mate he has to lay it all on the line for Mandy. But will Paddy take his advice? And will it even be enough?

