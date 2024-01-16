Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Mandy finds an ally at a disastrous vets’ social after Paddy is cruel to her. But will newcomer Ella get Mandy in even more trouble?

The episode sees the arrival of Paula Lane’s new character, Ella, who quickly finds a place in the village.

Elsewhere, Chas is struggling to come to terms with the lump in her breast, but can Liam convince her to get checked out?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Ella certainly makes her mark! (Credit: ITV)

Ella arrives – with a bang!

Mandy wants to make an impression at the vets’ social – and she certainly does that when she arrives in a Liz-Hurley inspired dress. Paddy is taken aback and soon refuses to introduce her as his girlfriend to loud-mouthed managing director, Jules. Mandy is hurt as Jules makes fun of her and Paddy does nothing to defend her.

Paddy tries to explain how insecure Jules makes him feel and begs Mandy to understand his reasons for acting as he is. Mandy is really upset, but goes along with it.

However it’s not long before Jules is mean to his PA, Ella, and Mandy overhears. She consoles her over her rude boss and the two find an ally in each other.

When Jules makes more mean comments to Mandy, Ella’s had enough. She picks up a drink and pours it over his head!

Paddy returns to witness the fallout and immediately assumes Mandy did it. He lays into her and she is devastated. Can he make it right and gain her forgiveness? And what does this mean for Ella’s future?

Can Chas accept Liam’s help? (Credit: ITV)

Chas is in denial in Emmerdale spoilers

After sleeping with Liam yesterday, Chas is upset following his revelation he felt a lump in her breast. She is avoiding his calls and in total denial about it.

When Liam bumps into Paddy and Mandy, Mandy correctly guesses Chas is his mystery woman. And Paddy struggles to take in the news.

Chas soon finds out Paddy knows about their night together and storms over to confront Liam. He insists he hasn’t said anything about the lump, but begs her to get checked out. Chas is still uncomfortable about mention of the lump. Can Liam persuade her to see the doctor?

Bob can’t bring himself to see Cathy (Credit: ITV)

Bob continues to avoid Cathy

Wendy is desperate for Bob to see Cathy. But he refuses to be near his daughter.

When Wendy pushes too far, Bob breaks down and makes a devastating confession. He says he’s can’t go to see Cathy as he needs to protect her from himself. Can Wendy talk him round?

Is Belle making a mistake? (Credit: ITV)

Belle gets worrying news in Emmerdale spoilers

Tom tells Belle he’s set a date for the wedding – and booked the church.

Belle is taken aback by his haste. Is this what she really wants? Or is it all moving too fast?

Mack and Aaron back in business

Despite Mack saying he wants nothing more to do with Aaron and stealing cars, he’s tempted when Aaron tries to lure him back.

Soon enough, Aaron’s smug as Mack agrees to steal another car with him. Is this really a good idea?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!