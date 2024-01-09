Emmerdale: Paula Lane reveals exactly what viewers can expect from new arrival Ella Forster

The ITV soap Emmerdale recently announced that former Coronation Street and Kylie Platt star Paula Lane would be crossing over to the Dales.

She will appear in scenes this month as Ella Forster, sharing her first scenes with village favourite, Mandy Dingle.

The soap star has now taken some time to reveal more details on who Ella is and what’s to come for her.

Paula will play Ella Forster in the soap (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane joins the cast of Emmerdale

Viewers will most likely know Paula Lane best for playing Kylie Platt on Coronation Street for six years.

She left the soap in 2016 as Kylie was sadly killed off after being stabbed by Clayton Hibbs.

Seven years after her exit from the cobbles, Paula has now joined the cast of Emmerdale as Ella Forster.

Her first scenes see her meet Mandy Dingle at a Vet Ball. Ella ends up losing her job in a bid to defend her new friend.

Fortunately though, Manpreet takes a shine to her and offers her an opportunity that she can’t refuse.

With Ella bound to grab the attention of many villagers, Paula Lane has now spilled the beans on what fans of the soap can expect from Ella.

Ella catches the attention of a certain someone (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane shares more information about Emmerdale character

Previously, the soap revealed that Ella will be a caring character who won’t take any nonsense.

Now, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Paula has elaborated more on Ella’s character, revealing: “She is 29. She’s a single woman who is very professional.

“She doesn’t mince her words but she’s not scrappy. She’s definitely a good friend to have on your side.”

On her entrance into the Dales, Ella will bond with Mandy Dingle whilst also securing herself a job in the GP surgery as a receptionist.

Speaking of the surgery, Paula has also teased an upcoming romance for Ella with someone at the surgery. She’s hinted that this will cause some ‘fireworks.’ But, who could Ella be lucky in love with?

