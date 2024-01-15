Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Liam finds a lump in Chas’ breast

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, January 15), Liam and Chas share a passionate moment with each other before Chas is forced to hide when Mandy turns up.

Afterwards, Liam breaks the news to Chas that he’s discovered a lump in her breast.

But, what will this mean for Chas as she processes this revelation in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas struggles to process this news (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam makes a worrying discovery

Tonight, Liam and Chas share an intimate moment with each other after becoming close to each other recently. However, they are soon interrupted.

Chas hides upstairs as Mandy returns home wondering who Liam has hidden in the house.

He admits that he does have someone with him but it’s nobody that she would know. If only Mandy knew the truth!

Later on, after Mandy leaves, Liam sits down with Chas and reveals that he’s found a lump in her breast.

Chas doesn’t want to talk about it and rushes off, not wanting to believe that it’s true.

After making an exit from Liam’s house, Chas breaks down alone whilst outside, filled with dread. But, can Liam support her with the next steps?

Ethan’s not impressed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron tries to kiss Ethan

Ethan tries to be there for Aaron and tries to help him out but he’s stunned when Aaron goes in for a kiss.

Viewers will know that Aaron recently humiliated Ethan in the Woolpack, in front of Charles, in a bid to get one over on Ethan’s dad and Chas.

He had previously invited Ethan back to his before telling everyone in the Woolpack that they’d slept together.

Now, as Aaron tries to kiss him, Ethan rejects him and storms off. Aaron’s left feeling devastated by Ethan’s behaviour. But, is Ethan willing to give Aaron a chance?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Emmerdale tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!