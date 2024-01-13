Paula Lane explains how ‘enough time has passed’ since Corrie Kylie Platt exit to take on ‘completely different’ Emmerdale role as Ella Forster

Paula Lane joins Emmerdale this month as newcomer Ella Forster, joining the local GP surgery as the brand new receptionist.

A romance is also in the works for Ella, promising ‘fireworks’ for viewers, as she turns the head of someone in particular.

Now, Paula Lane has shared the reasoning behind crossing over to the Dales seven years after her Corrie exit.

Ella is certainly not a pushover (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane joins Emmerdale as Ella Forster

Paula Lane sets foot in the Dales this month as kind-hearted receptionist, Ella Forster.

A friend to Mandy Dingle, Ella loses her job at a vet surgery after defending Mandy against her boss at a Vet Ball.

Ella then is offered a job at the Emmerdale GP surgery by Manpreet, soon catching the attention of many villagers.

The 29 year old won’t let people walk all over her though; she can stand her ground when needed.

She’s also set for a romantic spark with another villager as Paula Lane reveals that ‘fireworks’ will go off between the pair.

Paula played Kylie Platt in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Paula Lane reveals that now is the right time to join Emmerdale

Soap fans may know actress Paula Lane best for playing the role of Kylie Platt in Coronation Street.

Paula enjoyed playing the role between 2010-2016 before Kylie died in a brutal stabbing.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Paula has now revealed why now feels like the right time to join Corrie’s rival soap.

She explained: “I think enough time has passed to be able to branch out and be seen as something different.

“When you are such a familiar face it’s nice to give the audience that bit of a breather. And, I feel like I’ve changed personally as well. It’s a good bit of time that’s passed and that’s healthy.

“Just to create a brand new character, that’s what’s going to be really important for me now moving on, is that I develop something that’s going to be completely different to what people have seen seven years ago now.”

On the topic of entering the Dales, Paula revealed: “It is a natural fit. And, obviously, being from Yorkshire as well, I feel like I’m going to really fit in here. It works for me family wise.

“I feel like I’m going to be very much at home here.”

