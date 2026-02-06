Bear Wolf is the only one with evidence that can help Moira in Emmerdale and with the police seemingly unable to get it, Cain Dingle finally snapped and decided to do their job for them tonight.

It was never going to end calmly. The confrontation left Bear completely distraught, Paddy furious, and Cain unceremoniously thrown out.

But Cain is far from done. Next week, he doubles down in a way that leaves Paddy facing a huge and worrying decision about his father. And it could have serious consequences.

Bear struggled under DS Walsh’s questions (Credit: ITV)

Bear is under pressure in Emmerdale

After Moira’s arrest earlier this week and Cain’s own cancer diagnosis, Cain is barely holding it together. He desperately needs Moira home and by his side, but Bear is the key witness who could help clear her name.

DS Walsh visited Bear to question him about the blanket Anya was wrapped in. He was confused and clearly struggling, but did manage to tell her that he was with Anya at the end and had helped dig her grave alongside Ray and Celia.

When pressed further about the blanket, Bear became increasingly distressed. He could not remember and repeatedly insisted he had not hurt Anya, saying he only wanted her to get better.

Seeing how shaken his dad was, Paddy stepped in and brought the interview to an end, with DS Walsh agreeing to leave.

Paddy comforts distressed Bear (Credit: ITV)

Cain demands the truth

For Cain, that simply was not good enough.

Despite Liam warning him that Bear was traumatised, Cain barged into Paddy’s house and demanded answers. Paddy repeatedly told him to leave, but Cain ignored him and tried to force Bear to talk.

As Bear broke down, crying and repeating “no, no, no, no,” Paddy finally snapped and threw Cain out, furious at how far he had pushed things.

Cain thinks violence is the answer (Credit: ITV)

Cain crosses the line next week

With news of Moira’s murder charge spreading and no sign of her release next week, Cain completely loses control.

He forces his way back into Paddy’s house and physically grabs Bear, aggressively manhandling him in a desperate attempt to make him speak up and save Moira.

Dylan arrives home and steps in, forcing Cain to leave. But the damage is done and Paddy can see just how badly his father is deteriorating.

April gets Bear to open up (Credit: ITV)

Paddy makes a risky decision about Bear in Emmerdale

When Dylan later confesses to April what really happened with Ray, she becomes determined to help Bear. Bear finds April in tears over everything Ray forced her to do, and her vulnerability allows him to open up.

Bear admits his guilt over killing Ray. Although April reassures him that Ray was a bad man, it only makes Bear more distressed.

Seeing his dad completely unravel, Paddy realises he has no choice. Bear needs professional help.

It is a huge risk. Paddy knows there is a very real chance Bear could reveal what he did to Ray. But he arranges counselling anyway.

During Bear’s first session, his guilt overwhelms him as he breaks down once again. And as the pressure mounts, viewers are left wondering if this is finally the moment Bear confesses everything.

