Emmerdale spoilers: Joe Tate’s twisted plan for Lydia leaves fans stunned

He’s already crossed the line more times than fans can count, and now Joe Tate is setting his sights on Lydia Dingle in Emmerdale. After everything he’s done, viewers are seriously worried about what’s coming next.

From stealing Caleb’s kidney to blackmailing the Sugdens and even framing Moira for human trafficking, Joe’s track record speaks for itself. Now, with news that Lydia could inherit Home Farm, he’s wasting no time putting a plan into action, and it looks like she could be caught right in the middle.

Unless Graham can step in and stop him, things could get very messy indeed.

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Joe is not making friends in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Joe furious over Home Farm twist

Earlier this week, tensions were already bubbling as Joe grew increasingly frustrated with Graham’s attempts to turn him against Kim. Determined to prove his point, Graham broke into Kim’s safe and got hold of her will.

What it revealed changed everything. Lydia is set to inherit Home Farm when Kim dies.

Although Joe is financially secure in the will, it’s the house he truly wants. And it didn’t take long for his anger to spill over, with Lydia on the receiving end. He snapped at her over being just minutes late and not finishing chores quickly enough.

But then came a sudden shift. After a firm word from Graham, Joe appeared to soften. He apologised to Lydia and even surprised her with a pay rise, leaving everyone taken aback.

Joe made a phone call that seemed to set Lydia up (Credit: ITV)

Joe’s real plan for Lydia uncovered

However, tonight’s episode quickly revealed that the kindness may not be what it seems.

Joe walked in as Lydia was on the phone asking for an update on Paddy and Dylan. Acting unusually pleasant, he offered her the day off, something that immediately raised suspicions given his behaviour the day before.

Graham was equally doubtful, but Joe insisted he was simply trying to do the right thing.

“Pigs might fly and prices won’t go up. Of course you were,” Graham fired back, clearly unconvinced.

Even Kim started to question things, revealing she knew about the pay rise and pressing Joe on why he’s suddenly acting out of character.

It soon became clear to viewers that something far more calculated is going on. Later, Joe was heard making a phone call to open a bank account, in Lydia Dingle’s name.

Fans were quick to suspect the worst, with many convinced Joe is setting Lydia up to take the blame for something.

One viewer wrote: “Should anything happen to Kim, could Joe totally be setting Lydia up as the fall guy potentially? After all who else but her would actually really stand to benefit from Kim’s Will?”

Another added: “If EJT is opening that bank account in Lydia’s name to make it look like she’s embezzling money then he’s more stupid than I gave him credit for. Kim would never believe that. I mean…come on, Lydia.”

Graham is not happy about Joe’s latest move (Credit: ITV)

Graham confronts Joe

In tomorrow night’s episode, Graham wastes no time confronting Joe, revealing he already knows about the plan involving Lydia. Joe is clearly caught off guard that he has been found out so quickly.

Graham has previously warned him to stay away from Lydia, so the big question now is whether he’ll take things further to protect her, or if Joe will somehow manage to talk his way out of trouble.

With Lydia seemingly being drawn deeper into Joe’s scheme, fans are left wondering just how far he’ll go this time.

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