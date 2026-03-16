Joe Tate makes a shocking discovery in early Emmerdale release that puts him firmly against Kim

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Emmerdale involving Joe Tate and Kim Tate from tonight’s episode (March 16), which has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Joe Tate makes a shocking discovery in tonight’s episode that could push him firmly onto the side of Graham Foster – and potentially set him on a collision course with Kim.

Ever since Graham dramatically returned from the dead, he has been frustrated by how close Kim and Joe have become. As he continues trying to turn them against each other, it appears he may finally have found the perfect weapon.

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Graham wanted to turn Joe against Kim (Credit: ITV)

Joe made a discovery about Kim in Emmerdale

Earlier in the episode, Graham tells Joe that he slept with Kim – something that leaves Joe disgusted. Joe quickly reminds him that he shouldn’t be using Kim like that and also points out that Rhona Goskirk is a married woman.

Later on, Graham pushes the issue further, saying he doesn’t understand how Joe can keep defending Kim after everything she has done in the past.

Joe, however, believes Graham is simply jealous. He suggests Graham expected to return from the dead and slot straight back into their lives as if nothing had changed.

The two men argue, with Joe warning Graham not to make him choose between him and Kim.

But Graham isn’t prepared to give up.

Instead, he breaks into Kim’s safe and discovers her will – and wastes no time in showing Joe.

Although Joe recently gained control of the farm, he quickly realises he could actually lose the house.

While he’s relieved to learn Kim intends to split her money between the grandchildren, he’s stunned to discover she plans to leave the Home Farm house to Lydia Dingle.

The revelation shocks Joe, and he immediately thanks Graham for showing him the document.

It’s clear the discovery has created a serious divide between Joe and Kim.

Joe and Kim have been getting along recently (Credit: ITV)

What does this mean for their relationship?

The twist arrives near the end of tonight’s episode, but viewers already see the start of a plan forming in Joe’s mind.

He tells Graham to keep their discovery secret before suddenly acting unusually friendly towards Sam Dingle and Lydia when they arrive at Home Farm.

His true intentions remain unclear, but it’s obvious Joe won’t let Kim’s decision stand without a fight.

Upcoming spoilers reveal he leaves the Dingles shocked when he publicly apologises to Lydia – and even offers her a pay rise. However, Graham warns him to think carefully before making any big moves.

Whatever Joe’s plan is, one thing seems certain: he may no longer be firmly on Kim’s side.

So has Graham finally succeeded in driving a wedge between the Tate family – and what could it mean for the future at Home Farm?

Read more: 6 ways Emmerdale could end Joe Tate’s villain arc

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