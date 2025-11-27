Emmerdale spoilers for Fri Nov 28: Ray closes in on the rat as Dylan panics, plus Sam hides the truth from Lydia

Emmerdale spoilers for Friday November 28 reveal Ray intensifies his hunt for the person who grassed his drug operation up to the police.

But with Dylan struggling under the pressure – and April terrified they’ll both be caught out – how long before Ray gets the confession he wants?

Meanwhile, over at the Dingles’, Sam is keeping yet another secret from Lydia… but could it be one lie too many?

Here are all the Emmerdale spoilers for Friday.

Ray wants answers in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

1. Ray hunts for the rat – and Dylan’s guilt eats away at him

Yesterday’s police raid at the depot came dangerously close to blowing Ray’s entire drugs operation apart. After being tipped off, officers swarmed the site.

The drama meant Ray stood Laurel up, leaving her furious and none the wiser about what he’s really involved in.

Although the police have backed off for now, Ray knows they’ll be watching. So his operation is on pause… but his hunt for the snitch is only just beginning.

Viewers know the truth: it was Dylan. He did it to protect April, wanting to get her out from under Ray’s control. Before calling the police, he made sure the depot was clean – meaning the raid came up empty.

But Ray is convinced someone betrayed him and issues April and Dylan a chilling warning that he will discover who grassed them up.

As Ray grows more suspicious, Dylan does everything he can to hide his guilt. But can he really keep his cool with Ray breathing down their necks? And if Ray figures it out, what punishment will he dish out?

How long can Sam deceive Lydia? (Credit: ITV)

2. Sam keeps a big secret from Lydia, but can he keep up the lie in Emmerdale spoilers?

Sam Dingle has been on a desperate mission all week to raise the cash needed to rewire the house and buy Lydia her beloved Jason Donovan concert tickets.

His plan backfired spectacularly when he resorted to stealing Christmas trees from Home Farm to flog for extra money. It didn’t take long before Joe cottoned on and fired him on the spot.

Belle, however, pleaded Sam’s case – and surprisingly, Joe had a soft-enough heart to reconsider. After realising Sam is lying to Lydia about being jobless, Joe offers him his old position back plus extra hours.

With work reinstated, Sam focuses on securing those concert tickets. But the pressure of keeping his job drama a secret begins to weigh on him.

Will Lydia uncover the truth? And when she does, will Sam’s web of lies finally collapse?

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!