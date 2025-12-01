Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday December 2: Dylan has a terrifying realisation as Celia gives him a birthday gift

In Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday December 2, Celia crashes Dylan’s birthday party with a gift – which leads to him making a horrible discovery.

As time is running out for Celia and Ray, things are about to come tumbling down. And that starts when Dylan is left horrified at Celia’s birthday present.

But will he be able to get away from the monsters controlling his life? And as he has his discover, Rhona has her own shocking realisation.

Read on for full Emmerdale spoilers for Tuesday December 2.

Celia gives Dylan a job to do in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

1. Celia interrupts the party

Right as everyone is enjoying Dylan’s birthday celebrations, Celia arrives to pull him away for a job.

Knowing he has no other choice, Dylan leaves his party and heads off with Celia. When they get back to her land, she tells Dylan she has a present for him. And what he finds next leaves him terrified.

Dylan knows Robbie didn’t snitch (Credit: ITV)

2. Dylan is left horrified in Emmerdale spoilers

Celia believes Robbie snitched to the police. And so he is Dylan’s gift. Along with a bat that she wants him to use to teach Robbie a lesson.

Dylan is left terrified. Knowing he was the one who snitched on them, he struggles to go through with the beating.

Ultimately, Dylan can’t do it. But he is shocked when Celia brings Mick in to finish the job.

The realisation that he is being exploited hits Dylan (Credit: ITV)

3. Finally the truth hits Dylan

However, it doesn’t stop there. Celia surprises him even more by revealing he is now in charge of the forced workers. And finally Dylan can see that he doesn’t actually have any choice in the situation.

Instead, he accepts, pretending he is okay with everything. But at last, he realises he is being used and exploited.

Later, Dylan heads to see Robbie and finds him in an awful state. And now he knows the truth, will a panicked Dylan manage to get out of Ray and Celia’s clutches at last?

Elsewhere, Paddy tells Rhona how much he misses his dad (Credit: ITV)

4. Rhona is surprised in Emmerdale spoilers

Elsewhere, as Dylan’s birthday party continues in Emmerdale spoilers, despite him not being there, Rhona is surprised to learn that it’s also Bear’s birthday.

The admission from Paddy leads to him opening up on how much he misses his dad.

Just how long will Bear be kept away from his family?

