Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas Day: Aaron fears the worst for missing Robert as Kim spends the day alone

Christmas Day in Emmerdale spoilers starts with fairy lights, mulled wine and festive cheer – but it doesn’t take long for the cracks to show.

As celebrations get under way in the village, worry grows for Aaron when Robert disappears, Kim faces a painfully lonely Christmas at Home Farm, and Charity frets that too much alcohol could blow her biggest secret wide open.

Here’s what Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas Day reveal.

Charity, Chas and Bob get in the festive spirit (Credit: ITV)

Festive cheer fills the village… briefly

As Christmas morning dawns, the village comes together in true Emmerdale style. There’s mulled wine flowing outside the pub, children proudly showing off their new toys, and neighbours exchanging festive greetings.

For a moment, everything looks picture-perfect. But this is Emmerdale – and the calm is never destined to last.

Aaron and Victoria are worried sick for Robert (Credit: ITV)

Where is Robert?

Aaron was excited about spending his first Christmas reunited with Robert, but they are under threat from Kev and his shotgun. Then Robert heads off on a mysterious festive errand.

As the day wears on, Aaron and Victoria wait for him to return – but Robert doesn’t come back. With every passing minute, concern turns to fear. Given Kev’s recent behaviour and the very real danger he poses, Aaron can’t shake the feeling that something is badly wrong.

Has Robert simply been delayed… or is he in serious trouble?

Kim Tate is all alone (Credit: ITV)

Kim’s lonely Christmas at Home Farm in Emmerdale spoilers

Christmas Day is a quiet and painful affair for Kim Tate. Alone at Home Farm and surrounded by memories of happier festive times, she struggles to face the day without Will.

Joe tries once more to make amends with his step-grandmother, desperate to mend their fractured relationship. Kim, however, remains cold and dismissive, insisting she’s better off on her own. Will she regret shutting him out when the day is done?

Elsewhere, Christmas brings more heartache for Paddy, who is missing his dad deeply – unaware that Bear is actually close by. Over at the turkey farm, Bear and the other workers are facing a bleak and joyless Christmas of their own.

Vanessa could blow Charity’s secret (Credit: ITV)

Charity panics as Vanessa drinks too much

Christmas Day forces an awkward situation for Charity and Vanessa, who end up spending the day together despite the tension between them.

Vanessa joins Charity and her family for Christmas dinner – and as the wine flows, she becomes increasingly drunk. With every glass, Charity’s anxiety grows. Is Vanessa about to say something she shouldn’t?

Later, Charity and Mack share a rare quiet moment together, cuddling up and trying to enjoy Christmas. But with secrets piling up and nerves stretched thin, trouble is never far away.

Christmas goodbyes in Emmerdale spoilers

Away from the festivities, Claudette and Jimmy cross paths in the churchyard as they remember loved ones they’ve lost.

They share a poignant moment, bonding over Christmas sadness and offering each other comfort on what can be a difficult day for many.

Christmas Day in Emmerdale may sparkle on the surface – but underneath, danger, loneliness and secrets threaten to turn the festive season upside down.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

