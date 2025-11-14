Emmerdale spoilers: April’s life in danger as chilling Celia twist is revealed

April finds herself at the centre of terrifying danger in Emmerdale spoilers next week, as Celia issues her most chilling threat yet.

After the teen is arrested for drug possession, Celia makes it brutally clear that April’s life hangs in the balance – and the outcome of the police interview could determine whether she lives or dies.

April has been arrested and Bob goes to support her (Credit: ITV)

April arrested in Emmerdale as the police close in

After months trapped inside Ray and Celia’s spiralling drug and exploitation ring, April is already traumatised beyond breaking point.

Her guilt over “killing” Callum – who viewers know is actually alive – pushed her close to confessing everything to Marlon. But fear won out.

April imagined Ray shooting her dad to protect their empire, and from that moment on she believed she had no choice but to keep working for them.

Tonight, everything came crashing down when April was arrested. Next week, she desperately calls someone she trusts: her grandad Bob. He arrives immediately, horrified to see April scared, shaken and insisting the police have made a huge mistake.

But even as Bob tries to calm her, Celia gets word of the arrest… and her reaction is chilling. She warns Ray that if the police uncover the truth, the consequences for April will be deadly.

Bob can tell April isn’t being honest (Credit: ITV)

April shuts down – and Bob senses the truth

Back in the village, Dylan grows frantic when he realises no one has seen April all day. At the station, things go from bad to worse as April refuses to answer questions about the drugs found on her. However, the line of questioning shifts when he asks if she’s being exploited – and April’s expression is enough for Bob to sense something is very wrong.

Trying to gently reach her, Bob urges April to tell him the truth. But April panics and makes him swear not to breathe a word to Marlon. If he does, she threatens to never speak to him again. Torn between protecting her and doing the right thing, Bob reluctantly agrees.

When they return home, April walks straight into the lion’s den: Celia and Ray are waiting for her.

Celia makes it clear she has no loyalty to April (Credit: ITV)

Celia threatens April’s life in Emmerdale spoilers

April tearfully explains what happened at the station, hoping she hasn’t ruined everything. But Celia isn’t reassured – in fact, she’s furious. Realising the police could still be onto them, Celia issues Ray a terrifying warning: if they get exposed, April must be killed.

The next morning April lies about why she failed to show up at Ivy’s birthday the previous day. The pressure threatens to crush her.

Meanwhile, Bob confides in Celia about the arrest, unknowingly pouring his heart out to the very woman threatening April’s life. Celia does a brilliant job of pretending it was “just a minor offence”, all while spiralling internally as Bob insists he wants to tell Marlon the truth.

Forced to act fast, Celia corners April once more and tells her she has officially used up every last chance.

Is Celia really capable of killing April – and will anyone uncover the truth before it’s too late?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

