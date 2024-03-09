Emmerdale spoilers: Angelica is sentenced for killing Heath

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Angelica King is sentenced to eight months behind bars for killing her friend Heath Hope in the car crash.

But how will the teenager and her devastated family cope with the news? Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Angelica is sentenced to eight months in a secure children’s home (Credit: ITV)

Emotions running high

As Angelica prepares for her sentencing, Jimmy and Nicola are emotional, but trying to be strong for their daughter.

They know she is almost definitely set for a period of time in a secure children’s home, but they are just hoping it won’t be for years. However, the outlook isn’t good and they have been trying to make the most of every minute they have left together – including attending a Dua Lipa concert and dancing in the car park!

As the Kings put on a brave face, it’s even tougher for the upset parents when Angelica steels herself and says goodbye to them both. Though everyone’s touched as grieving Bob manages to offer Angel a few words of consolation.

The whole family is shocked when Angelica is sentenced to eight months in a secure children’s home and Nicola’s finding it hard to keep it together.

She breaks down as she imagines how her daughter is feeling.

Meanwhile, over at the B&B, Bob’s emotional too as he reads the letter Angel wrote for him.

Nicola is devastated (Credit: ITV)

Upset and alone

Things go from bad to worse when Angelica calls home in a state of distress and Nicola tries desperately to hold it together. But as soon as she puts the phone down she breaks down in floods of tears. Finally letting her emotions out, Nicola confesses she feels helpless, unable to help her daughter.

But it’s not all bleak. Feeling completely wretched, and not sure what to do, Nicola goes over to the B&B and apologises to Bob.

There’s a moment of peace between the warring pair as they comfort each other and share their grief.

Can they all move on together?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

