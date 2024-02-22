Emmerdale aired scenes in which Nicola and Jimmy King took their children to a Dua Lipa concert. Despite not actually being able to get in to watch the performance in the end, the family danced to the entire gig in the carpark as Dua’s voice could be heard blasting out.

But those watching at home were left baffled by the episode, with many questioning just why global superstar Dua Lipa would play in Hotten!

Was Dua Lipa aware of her performance in a soap? (Credit: Cover Images)

Dua Lipa appears in Emmerdale

With Angelica facing a custodial sentence after causing death by dangerous driving when she went joyriding with Cathy and Heath at New Year and the latter died, Nicola is desperate to make memories with her daughter.

Last night, knowing the time for her hearing was edging closer, Nicola managed to bag the family tickets to a Dua Lipa concert.

At first Angel did not want to attend, sure she didn’t deserve the treat after what she’d done.

But Nicola insisted and bundled her, Jimmy, Elliot and Carl into the car. The one rule was: no technology could go with them.

This backfired when they arrived at the showground only to realise the tickets were on Nicola’s phone and they had no way of getting in. Despite Nicola’s best efforts to use her former council position to gain entry, they were denied – and she was even thrown off the premises!

Angelica insisted it was fine and they could just head home. But then Dua Lipa struck up the first note and Nicola started singing along. The family got wild dancing and singing in the carpark and ended up listening to the whole gig from there!

The Kings raved it up in a carpark! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

The scenes took fans by surprise to say the least. They insisted there was no way the pop sensation would play in Hotten!

Others agreed: “Are we expected to believe Dua Lipa is playing there?” said one.

Another added: “Yeah, because Dua Lipa would be having a concert outdoors in the middle of winter in the daytime!”

“Does Dua Lipa know she has a concert in Emmerdale?” queried one more.

More fans were just confused by the scenes overall – especially those of Jimmy dancing and singing, as well as the edit of it.

“Can I just add, as if Jimmy would know the lyrics to that song or even who Dua Lipa is,” said one.

Someone else wrote: “What on earth was that Emmerdale Dua Lipa scene. It wouldn’t end!”

“What in the CapCut editing is going on here? Dua Lipa my backside,” said a third.

Things are looking pretty bleak for Angelica right now (Credit: ITV)

Angelica is sentenced

Despite the family having fun, it was back down to earth with a bump when they arrived home. Nicola found she had a message with the date of Angelica’s sentencing – March 13.

Knowing they don’t have long left together, Nicola was left distraught. Tonight (Thursday February 22) she bonds with Brenda after Brenda acknowledges the impact the situation this has had on both of their families. Brenda even offers to provide a witness statement on behalf of Angelica.

However Bob is still not able to forgive. He agrees to hear Jimmy out, but then dismisses him. And when Brenda gives Bob some tough love, it leads to another row with Cathy.

Will Angelica’s sentencing be what the Hope family need to move forward?

