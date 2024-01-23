Emmerdale spoilers: Angelica faces court for killing Heath – and is looking at a custodial sentence

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Angelica prepares for court as Nicola and Jimmy fear that she might be given a custodial sentence.

As her freedom is thrown into question, Angelica’s kept in the dark about her potential sentence.

But, will Angelica end up going to prison for Heath’s death in Emmerdale spoilers?

Information is kept from Angelica (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola and Jimmy hide the truth from Angelica

Next week, Nicola is feeling miserable after resigning from her council job. She’s also on edge after receiving the date for Angelica’s court hearing.

Ethan then makes Nicola’s day even worse by explaining that Angelica will most likely be given a custodial sentence.

Later on, Bob’s furious when he finds out that Jimmy was the one who suggested that Angelica lied about Heath’s death.

With things not looking good for Angelica, her family gets ready for her court hearing. However, Nicola suggests to Jimmy that they don’t tell their daughter about the potential sentence.

Jimmy feels uncomfortable about keeping the truth from her. But, can he change Nicola’s mind?

They agree on no more lying (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicola and Jimmy have second thoughts

After Nicola suggests that Angelica lies in court and says that she’s not guilty, Jimmy goes against the idea.

Listening to Jimmy’s concerns, the couple agree that they can still support their daughter whilst doing the right thing.

Due to this new stance, they decide that they won’t encourage Angelica to lie in court.

Nicola and Jimmy then get ready to leave for court. However, not everyone is as miserable as the Kings.

As the family leaves, Brenda and Bob walk by. They’re relieved after finding out that the charges against Cathy have now been dropped.

But, will Angelica be able to breathe a sigh of relief too? Or, will she go to prison?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

