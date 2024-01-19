Emmerdale confirms Angelica was driving when Heath died – but fans still blame Cathy

Since Heath’s deadly crash in Emmerdale it was believed that Cathy had been driving, but now viewers finally know the truth.

Last night (Thursday, January 18), Angelica burst into tears at the cemetery and told Nicola that she was really the one driving.

However, despite Angelica’s admission, Emmerdale fans are still blaming Cathy for her actions.

Angelica admitted that she had lied about the crash (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Angelica was in the driver’s seat

The twins and Angelica went out joyriding on New Year’s Eve and sadly ended up in an accident as their car crashed.

Bob and Wendy soon arrived at the scene and found Heath in a bad way, realising that nothing could be done to save his life.

April had seen Cathy get in the driver’s seat before the teens drove off, making Bob and the rest of the village believe that Cathy had been responsible for the crash.

Whilst initially making everyone believe this to be the case, Angelica backtracked last night and told Nicola the truth.

She had actually been the one to drive the car and had caused the crash. She had killed Heath – not Cathy.

Cathy is still partly to blame (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans continue to blame Cathy for the crash

Even though Angelica was driving the car when the crash happened, fans of the ITV soap are still blaming Cathy for Heath’s death as she was the one who took Wendy’s car in the first place.

One fan said: “Cathy is doomed anyways – she is as much to blame as Angelica. ”

Another fan pointed out: “Cathy you did take the car that took Heath’s life, it is your fault.. actions have consequences…”

A third Emmerdale viewer commented: “Absolutely (re the fingerprints)… I’m with Bob when it comes to Cathy -she shouldn’t be allowed to get away with contributing to Heath’s death…”

Is a prison sentence on the cards for Angelica and Cathy? (Credit: ITV)

Will Cathy still get punished for Heath’s death?

Cathy wasn’t driving when Heath died but this doesn’t mean that she’s in the clear. Afterall, she was responsible for stealing the car and joyriding in the first place.

But, will she continue to get blamed for Heath’s death? Or, will Angelica admit to driving? And, will Cathy still be punished for playing a part in the death of her twin brother?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Is Cathy still to blame? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!