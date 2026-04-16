Emmerdale shock as Georgia Jay ‘quits’ Steph Miligan role after baby news

Emmerdale fans could be saying goodbye to Steph Miligan for good, as reports claim actor Georgia Jay has stepped away from the role. The news is likely to disappoint viewers who were hoping Steph would return and finally tie up the loose ends in her storyline.

However, it comes as Georgia focuses on life away from the soap after welcoming her first child.

Steph is reportedly not returning to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Jay ‘has no plans to return’ to Emmerdale as Steph Miligan

According to reports, Georgia has decided not to go back to Emmerdale, choosing instead to focus on motherhood after giving birth in June 2025.

A source told The Sun: “Georgia loved her time at Emmerdale but she has no plans to return now. She’s loving being a mum and that’s her focus for now.

“Obviously she’s open to opportunities but returning to a full-on soap schedule full-time is just not something she can do at the moment.”

Emmerdale declined to comment when approached.

Emmerdale fans were not impressed with how the soap hid Georgia’s pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

Baby joy for Georgia Jay away from the Emmerdale spotlight

Georgia first shared her pregnancy news in 2025. The announcement was revealed in a social media video alongside co-star Bradley Riches.

She later confirmed the arrival of her daughter in January 2026, posting a black and white photo on Instagram with the caption: “Nora. June 2025.”

Her co-stars were quick to send their congratulations. On-screen mum Beth Cordingly (Ruby) commented: “You are perfect and so is she. Love you.”

Laura Norton (Kerry Wyatt) also shared her excitement, writing: “Yay congrats gorgeous.”

“Gorgeous,” added Michelle Hardwick, who plays Vanessa Woodfield.

Fans will be disappointed the loose ends over Anthony will not be tied up (Credit: ITV)

Steph’s exit left Emmerdale stories unresolved

Steph bowed out of the village in August 2025, with viewers already expecting her departure amid (poor!) efforts to conceal Georgia’s pregnancy on screen.

During her time in Emmerdale, Steph faced a number of major storylines, including the shocking discovery that her grandfather Anthony was actually her biological father after he raped her mum Ruby.

She was also caught up in an on-off relationship with Ross Barton. They hit the rocks when she discovered he had slept with Manpreet.

Struggling to move past everything, Steph decided to leave. She booked a yoga retreat in Rome before heading off travelling.

Ruby and Caleb were stunned by her sudden departure but supported her decision, hoping it would help her heal.

Ross made one last attempt to stop her from leaving, but Steph stood firm, getting into a taxi and driving away.

At the time, many believed she would return to continue her story and possibly reconcile with Ross. But with these latest reports, it now looks increasingly unlikely.

Dawn is also bidding farewell to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dawn also off

Georgia’s departure from Emmerdale comes hot on the heels of the news Olivia Bromley has been ‘axed’ by the soap as Dawn Fletcher after eight years.

Olivia is said to be filming her exit scenes in the coming months. She reportedly “understood” the soap’s decision.

A source told The Sun: “Olivia is adored by everyone at Emmerdale so the decision to axe her has not gone down well at all.

“She’s a popular member of the cast and if they can get rid of Olivia then the feeling is virtually no-one is safe.

“Olivia understood their decision and is preparing to film her exit in the coming months.”

The exact date of her departure is unknown, but is likely to be around the summer time. No details of her end storyline have been given either.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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