Beth Cordingly leads congratulations as Emmerdale star Georgia Jay reveals first baby pic and name

Emmerdale star Georgia Jay has quietly welcomed her first baby – and fans are only just finding out. The actress, who plays Steph Miligan on the ITV soap, has revealed she gave birth back in June, sharing a beautiful first photo of her baby girl to start the New Year.

Georgia tends to keep her private life firmly out of the spotlight, but eagle-eyed viewers had suspected something was going on after spotting a baby bump on screen months ago. Now, the happy news is finally confirmed.

Georgia Jay plays Steph in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Jay welcomes baby girl

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Day, Georgia shared a touching black-and-white photo of herself cuddling her newborn. She simply captioned the post:

“Nora. June 2025.”

It didn’t take long for her Emmerdale co-stars to flood the comments with love. On-screen mum Beth Cordingly wrote: “You are perfect and so is she. Love you.”

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, added: “Yay congrats gorgeous,” while Michelle Hardwick (Vanessa Woodfield) summed it up with: “Gorgeous.”

On-screen mum Beth led the congratulations (Credit: ITV)

How Georgia’s pregnancy was revealed

Georgia’s pregnancy was first confirmed back in June when she shared a subtle black-and-white photo of herself cradling her bump, wearing black trousers and a crop top. Alongside the image, she wrote:

“As you’ve probably guessed, I have some news to share! I know some of you have been wondering if you’ve been seeing a little bump on screen lately. Well, it’s not your imagination, I am having a baby!

“We have never been so excited and a little nervous all at once. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Before that, fans had already clocked what was going on. Viewers joked that Emmerdale had “given up” trying to hide her bump, with Steph often strategically positioned behind bags and props. One fan quipped on X: “Nothing screams PREGNANCY louder than an actor surrounded by shopping bags, aye Steph?”

Georgia is one of several Emmerdale stars celebrating baby joy recently, making it a truly bumper time for the cast.

Congratulations to Georgia on the arrival of baby Nora.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storyline – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!