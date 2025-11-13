Emmerdale not airing tonight as ITVX episode also cancelled leaving fans fuming

ITV has once again cancelled Emmerdale tonight and it won’t be airing on ITVX either. Thursday’s episode is the one affected and fans are not happy, especially after that Robert episode last night.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but which is it tonight? We’ve got you covered here so you know when Emmerdale is off and when it’s back again this week.

Paddy is worried sick about Bear on Friday (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale airing tonight?

Emmerdale will not be airing tonight (Thursday November 13) and there is no early morning release on ITVX either.

It is because of football. England’s men are taking on Serbia in a European qualifier which kicks off at 7.45pm.

Emmerdale will return to ITV and ITVX on Friday November 14.

It is especially annoying for fans who are cross at having to wait a whole extra day to see the fallout after tonight’s revelations about Robert and Kev.

“I hate football, cos why are they making us sacrifice our already limited hour eps?” raged one on social media.

Another lashed out: “I hope whoever is watching the football enjoys their day tomorrow because I WILL NOT.”

“The way there isnt an ep tomorrow is criminal,” sighed one more.

Things have really got to upset Kev (Credit: ITV)

The lies catch up with Robert and Kev this week in Emmerdale

Last night we found out that Kev stabbed himself in order to manipulate Robert into staying in prison. But then we discovered Faith Dingle had visited Robert before she died and begged him to appeal his sentence. It was then revealed Robert lied to Kev that Vic had a brain tumour in order to cover why he was really desperate to be released.

Finally we learned that Kev has a son – who is none other than Lewis Barton.

It was a lot to take in – and a lot of lies to keep up with. So by the time we catch up with them on Friday, we can see Kev is in quite the state. He’s totally spiralling – but which of the many secrets has made him this way? Has Robert finally broken his heart?

Elsewhere, a game of ‘going on a bear hunt’ causes upset for Eve when she sees her actual grandad Bear, but no one believes her. Paddy is upset that she’s upset and also frustrated when the car rental place can’t give them any useful information.

Paddy is sure this means Bear has just upped and left his family. But remember what happened when everyone thought that about Nate Robinson…

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

