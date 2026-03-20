Emmerdale must fix their Graham problem as fans call his return a ‘letdown’

It was meant to be one of Emmerdale’s biggest comebacks in years, but just weeks on, fans are already turning on Graham Foster’s return, with many branding it a real disappointment.

When he first reappeared, viewers were full of praise, calling the twist “sensational” and eager to see where his story would go next. Questions quickly piled up about his links, his motives and what he would do now he was back. But two months later, many are asking the same thing, what has he actually done?

Graham was first seen in Corriedale six years after he died (Credit: ITV)

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Graham’s shock return to Emmerdale

Few comebacks have stunned viewers quite like Graham’s. After all, he was believed to be dead, with his body discovered and his fate seemingly sealed.

Yet during Corriedale, he resurfaced alongside Jodie Ramsey, watching events unfold from the sidelines before stepping back into the village for good later in January.

It was soon revealed he had returned to help Rhona with April. Graham explained he had faked his own death with help from the police and fled to Mexico, all in a bid to protect Rhona from Kim Tate, who had ordered him killed.

Old feelings quickly resurfaced between Graham and Rhona, leaving her torn, while his reunion with Joe Tate saw a surprising moment of forgiveness.

Before long, Graham had slotted back into life at Home Farm, much to Kim’s frustration, resuming his role as Joe’s trusted right-hand man.

Graham and Kim couldn’t resist (Credit: ITV)

So what has Graham actually done?

Despite all that build-up, fans are now questioning what impact Graham has really had since coming back.

Beyond complicating Rhona’s life with his lingering feelings, his actions have been limited. He slept with Kim, only to later dismiss it as a mistake, and has largely stood by while Joe directs cutting remarks his way without much resistance.

In Friday March 20’s episode, he did take a more active role by helping track down missing Dylan. He even bribed a postman to hand over the letter Dylan had sent confessing to Ray’s murder.

Graham made it clear he was doing it for Rhona, who showed her appreciation. But as he watched her across the bar, she made a point of being affectionate with her husband, putting distance between them.

Joe, however, noticed Graham’s lingering interest and quickly realised his real reason for sticking around. The question now is whether Graham will succeed in winning Rhona back.

Graham needs to buck up his ideas (Credit: ITV)

Fans say Graham’s comeback is a ‘letdown’

Viewers have been quick to share their frustration online, with many feeling the character has not lived up to expectations.

One Reddit user said: “I was quite pleased to see Graham come back but he’s been a letdown. I don’t get the attraction at all he’s so miserable all the time and his voice is just weird. He wears the same clothes all the time and I don’t know why but I get the impression he might smell a bit like mothballs!”

Another added: “Graham should be the best character in the show, he’s not. They should get him with Kim and give Joe Tate a rude awakening.”

“He’s boring and wasn’t worth bringing back from the dead,” said a third.

A fourth viewer commented: “I think Graham is a lot better when he is not around Joe and Kim.”

“It’s only a letdown because the writing is amateurish,” another said.

Friday’s episode did at least hint at a more proactive side to Graham, particularly away from Joe’s shadow. It may be a sign of things to come, or a chance for the show to finally make good on the promise of his return.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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