Fresh blow for Emmerdale as soap is hit with even more Ofcom complaints as episodes get darker

Emmerdale has faced another blow as it has been hit with even more Ofcom complaints, following the start of their Modern Slavery storyline.

For months, Emmerdale fans wondered where exactly Bear Wolf has been. And last week, that question was answered in an extremely terrifying response. Bear is being held captive by Celia and Ray, working as a slave on their farm – with many others.

But the scenes in the standalone episode were quite difficult to watch. And it sparked a huge debate on whether or not Emmerdale is actually too dark at the moment, with viewers calling for more lighthearted scenes. However, others argued that the show actually does have a good mix of themes.

More Ofcom complaints for Emmerdale

Viewers were heartbroken as they watched the character fall for Ray and Celia’s lies, as they kept him captive on their field.

After the episode there were quite a lot of calls for more uplifting scenes in the soap. And it seems fans were so affected by what they saw that they went to Ofcom to complain.

For those who don’t know, Ofcom is the body that keeps record of things viewers deem inappropriate for TV and radio.

As the storyline looks set to continue, it seems Emmerdale fans weren’t too happy with the tone of the episodes.

And following Bear’s horrific standalone episode, a reported total of 105 people complained to the company.

The storyline has continued over the week, with heartbreaking scenes even showing Bear’s grand-daughter spot him. But unfortunately, nobody else did.

Recent storylines sparked complaints

Just a few weeks before that, Emmerdale viewers headed to Ofcom to complain about April’s storyline.

Currently, April is embroiled with the same criminals as Bear – they just have no idea the other is involved.

But the specific episode that 60 viewers complained about aired on TV on Thursday October 30, 2025.

In the episode, April was sold for sex by Celia. And was sent to meet Callum, the man who paid to sleep with her.

April didn’t want to go through with it, but Callum told her it was happening whether she wanted it or not. Terrified, April whacked him over the head, and believing she killed him, ran away. But a few episodes later it was confirmed he was still alive.

And not long before that, Ofcom received around 279 complaints from Emmerdale viewers regarding the assault on Vinny Dingle.

Naturally, Emmerdale is doing its best to educate the viewers. But given the nature of the episodes, it is expected that some people may not find it appropriate for 7pm viewing.

However, one thing is for sure, with the length of time Emmerdale has been going, it doesn’t seem that it will stop using their voice anytime soon.

