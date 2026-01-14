Emmerdale’s Danny Miller jokes about Aaron Dingle’s new look and fans are loving it

Aaron Dingle could be sporting a slightly different look in Emmerdale as Danny Miller has teased a small but noticeable change for the character in the months ahead.

The actor, who recently marked his 35th birthday, shared the update with fans on Instagram Stories, joking that wardrobe have decided it is time for a fresh approach with a ‘New Year, new Aaron’.

Danny Miller in Aaron’s new ‘tur-neck’! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Danny Miller reveals ‘change’ to Aaron’s appearance in Emmerdale

Filming himself talking into a mirror, Danny spoke directly to the camera as he explained the thinking behind the update.

“So this year I said: ‘it’s a new year, it’s a new me’. Therefore, it’s a new Aaron as well.

“So costume said ‘Well, can we try something with you?’ and I said ‘Yeah let’s do it’. And they said ‘Do you fancy a new, smarter Aaron, still in black of course’. And their response was this.”

Danny then turned the camera to reveal the outfit, which stayed true to Aaron’s trademark black wardrobe but added a jumper beneath his coat.

“It’s not a turtleneck, I am assured,” he joked, tugging at the unmistakably high neckline. “I suppose you could call it a ‘tur-neck’.”

The light-hearted clip went down a treat with fans, many quick to praise Danny’s sense of humour.

“He’s absolutely hilarious! Always a joy to open instagram or Facebook and see a post from Danny,” wrote one.

Another added: “I love Danny so much!! His humour is just brilliant!!” while a third commented: “How gorgeous does he look?”

Not everyone was convinced, though, with one fan saying: “But would love to see Aaron in some colour though.”

Aaron and John were in the Corriedale crash (Credit: ITV)

A big start to the year for Aaron

Away from wardrobe tweaks, it has been a dramatic start to the year for Aaron Dingle. Over Christmas his killer husband returned and took Robert’s unstable husband hostage, continuing Aaron’s unfortunate track record when it comes to relationships. John then attempted to use Kev to kill Robert, only for the plan to unravel when Kev was freed and warned Aaron.

Aaron eventually found John holding Robert hostage and trying to gas him. After a struggle, Aaron and Robert managed to overpower John and took him captive themselves.

Aaron then tricked John into driving them to the police station, but their journey ended in the huge Corriedale crash.

John fled the scene and ran into the woods, where he was later confronted and killed by his sister Victoria in self-defence, although that has not stopped the fallout. Back at the crash site, Robert arrived and he and Aaron ended the chaos by getting engaged again.

Aaron and Robert are among the few who know what really happened to John, along with Joe Tate, who filmed the incident instead of stepping in to help. They have agreed to do whatever it takes to protect Victoria, even if that means doing Joe’s dirty work.

What Aaron does not yet know is that this has involved framing his aunt Moira Dingle for human trafficking. When the truth finally comes out, the reaction is likely to be explosive.

As for that smarter look, it seems unlikely that even a ‘tur-neck’ will be enough to brighten Aaron’s mood any time soon.

Read more: Emmerdale fans divided over ‘too dark’ storylines – but poll reveals surprise verdict

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!