Emmerdale Boxing Day horror as John Sugden’s deadly plan is exposed and Kev is powerless to stop it

There was no post-Christmas calm in Emmerdale this Boxing Day as the full extent of John Sugden’s twisted scheme was finally revealed.

And if you thought Kev Townsend was the biggest danger to Robert and Aaron, think again – because he’s now completely at John’s mercy.

While Robron remain convinced Kev is the threat lurking in the shadows, they’re dangerously unaware that the real danger is far closer than they think. And with John’s plan now in motion, it’s only a matter of time before everything comes crashing down…

Robert thinks Kev has gone – but he has no idea the danger he’s in (Credit: ITV)

John’s plan revealed in Emmerdale this Boxing Day

After his chilling Christmas Day return, John wasted no time continuing his reign of terror. Having already overpowered Kev, he was still holding him captive at the abandoned house as Boxing Day unfolded.

Back in the village, the ever-reliable Emmerdale police were no help whatsoever. Despite the gunshots, the ring and the bullet pushed through the door, they brushed it all off as the work of poachers. Aaron was beside himself with frustration, while Robert tried – and failed – to keep him calm.

During a Boxing Day walk, danger came terrifyingly close. Hidden in the bushes once again, John aimed the gun straight at Robert. But just as he was about to pull the trigger, Harry appeared. He wrapped his arms around Uncle Robert, stopping John in his tracks.

Furious at being thwarted, John slunk back to the hideaway – only to find Kev had managed to free himself from his ropes. But the effort proved too much for his heart, and Kev collapsed on the floor.

In true John fashion, he couldn’t resist playing saviour. He found Kev’s pills, brought him back from the brink… and then promptly tied him up again.

That’s when John finally laid his cards on the table.

He told Kev he’d kept him alive for now – because he plans to kill Robert and frame Kev for the murder. After that, John intends to kill Kev too, painting himself as the hero who saved Aaron from spiralling into despair, clearing the way for his own twisted version of a happy ending.

The stress has built up (Credit: (ITV)

Meanwhile, Robron are completely in the dark

Back at the flat, Robert and Aaron were still on edge about Kev, eventually deciding they couldn’t let him ruin their lives. Tragically, they still have no idea that Kev is no longer the real threat – and that John is already one step ahead of them.

John is back to get rid of Robert (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Emmerdale as John’s plot unfolds?

As John Sugden’s plan continues to unfold next week, his determination to eliminate Robert only grows stronger. But even more chillingly, he soon confides in Kev that he has an alternative plan – one that’s even more terrifying.

Whatever John reveals is enough to send shivers through Kev. But with his heart condition worsening and escape looking almost impossible, can Kev find a way to break free and save Robert before it’s too late?

With John confirmed in the cast for Corriedale, airing soon, it’s clear this nightmare is far from over – and Robron may be heading straight into disaster.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

