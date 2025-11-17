Emmerdale star Bradley Riches shares lengthy social media message as he celebrates soap achievement

Bradley Riches joined Emmerdale earlier this year as the amazing Lewis Barton. And as he hits six months on the soap, he has penned a lengthy message to fans.

Ever since he first appeared in Emmerdale, Lewis has been involved in quite a lot of storylines. And there is obviously much more to come as Kev has just been revealed as his dad.

But personally, Bradley has been very proud to play Emmerdale’s very first autistic character. So, when he hit six months on the soap, he decided to write a very personal message on social media for his fans.

Emmerdale star celebrates milestone

Sharing a series of behind-the-scenes photos, Bradley wanted to thank everyone for their support. And he also expressed how much he loves being on the show.

He wrote: “Six months of Lewis Barton. What an incredible journey it has been – stepping into a dream role on Emmerdale, a show I grew up watching. One that has meant so much to me and my family. To be able to join this cast, crew and family still feels unreal, and I am grateful every single day.

“Playing the first autistic character on Emmerdale is something I am deeply proud of. Representation matters and it means the world to hear how Lewis has connected with people, helped them feel seen or opened up conversations that should have been happening long before now.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me, shared their experiences, or taken the time to send a message. It truly keeps me going.”

Bradley continued reflecting: “I can’t help but think of younger me, who never imagined any of this being possible. And of my grandad, who loved Emmerdale more than anyone I knew.

“I wish he could see this moment. But I carry him with me in every step of the journey. Thank you for an unforgettable six months. Here’s to everything still to come.”

Co-stars congratulate Bradley

The post was adored by Emmerdale fans, but also by Bradley’s co-stars, who all wanted him to know how much they valued him.

Danny Miller commented: “Beautiful addition to the family. Everyone loves you my lovely friend. And rightly so!”

Bradley’s on-screen brother Mike Parr commented: “My brother from the same mother.”

“Ray of sunshine”, Laura Norts who plays Kerry Wyatt penned under the post.

Several other Emmerdale stars including Fred Kettle and Bradley Johnson liked the post.

While Bradley has been on our screens for six months as Lewis, something tells us there is plenty more drama to come.

Emmerdale spoilers show Lewis begins to get overwhelmed during the housewarming party this week. And when Kev arrives to get his jacket, the pair bond. But when will they realise they are father and son?

And if they do, how will that affect both of them?

