EastEnders: Martin death will trigger bipolar storyline for Lily, fans predict

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that the death of Martin Fowler will trigger the onset of a bipoar storyline for daughter Lily. Lily was devastated to learn that Martin had been killed in the aftermath of a terrible explosion in The Queen Vic, dying after being trapped under a metal beam.

In the days which have followed, Lily has struggled with her grief – chiefly taking out her pain on Ruby. However, some viewers have wondered whether this could be the start of something more – suggesting that Lily could be about to learn that she, like her mum, is bipolar.

Emmerdale fans predict bipolar story for Lily as she grieves death of Martin

Writing on X as this week’s scenes aired, fans shared their theories for Lily’s future, post-Martin. And many worried that she might be headed down a similar path to mum Stacey and grandma Jean.

“I think we’re close to seeing Lily’s bipolar episode as Jean said she saw it in her and she then got lithium poisoning because she took the bipolar medication,” wrote one fan.

“I can see them doing a bipolar storyline with Lily soon,” theorised another.

“This is definitely going to trigger Lily’s bipolar just like Brian’s death triggered Jean’s and Danielle’s death triggered Stacey’s,” said a third.

“The way she’s always ready to smack Ruby one every time she opens her mouth. Honestly might be in for another bipolar storyline because Lily may have also inherited it,” a fourth agreed.

Mum Stacey’s history with bipolar disorder

Like mum Jean, Stacey has bipolar disorder. During one episode, she was raped by Archie Mitchell and had a one night-stand with Ryan Malloy. Convinced that both men were trying to kill her, she attacked Archie and was involuntarily committed.

After learning that she had fallen pregnant, Stacey feared that the baby was Archie’s. After reconciling – and remarrying – longtime love Bradley, the pair planned to go on the run together with the newborn, Lily. However, tragedy struck when Bradley fell to his death from the roof of The Vic while being pursued by the police – who thought he’d killed Archie.

The baby, it was later revealed, was that of Ryan. Stacey’s mental health problems returned a few years later when she gave birth to baby Arthur and suffered post-partum psychosis.

She was helped through this time by husband Martin, who was now raising Lily as his own. But with Martin now dead, how will the family react – and what fresh pain will his absence trigger?

