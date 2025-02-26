EastEnders’ Martin Fowler star James Bye tipped for Celebrity Big Brother appearance after soap exit

EastEnders star James Bye broke fans’ hearts as his character Martin Fowler died during the show’s live 40th anniversary episode.

Martin was crushed under a steel beam while saving his on-off love Stacey from the pub explosion. As firefighters worked to get him out, the pair had their final heartbreaking conversation.

Martin proposed to Stacey, making it known that he has always loved her. But it was too late, as right after the conversation, Stacey’s screams could be heard throughout the square as Martin died.

EastEnders star James Bye tipped for reality show

But away from the soap, it looks like it’s all systems go for actor James Bye, who has been tipped as a huge name to enter this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

According to The Sun, the 41-year-old looks set to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house this year.

Bookies told The Sun: “Our betting suggests James Bye could be hopping across from Walford to the Big Brother house. He is being backed to be a contestant on the celebrity version of the show in April.”

As for the actual likelihood of him being there – bookies reportedly have him at 2-1 to enter and a 6-1 to win the entire show.

However, whether or not James will be entering the house remains to be seen, as the star just announced his first role away from the soap.

Could James do both?

After 11 years, James is taking on a new role. He will take to the stage in the play, Death Comes to Pemberley.

The star will be playing the huge role of Mr Darcy in the sequel to Jane Austen’s huge success story, Pride and Prejudice.

However, the play does start in May and lasts for two months touring across the UK. And Celebrity Big Brother is set to start in April.

As the celebrity reality show only looks set to last for 19 days, James could still be doing both. But it would definitely be a bit of a squeeze.

So, as long as he knows his lines and is ready for the performance, then there is no reason why James couldn’t enter the Big Brother house. Fans would love it, especially if he dished the gossip on some behind-the-scenes secrets!

