Stacey Slater: Everything you need to know about EastEnders’ murderous mum!

Stacey Slater in EastEnders may not have bashed Nish over the head with a bottle on Christmas Day, nor stabbed Keanu, but along with the rest of The Six, she’s totally involved in the aftermath of the festive drama.

As if Stace doesn’t have enough to keep her busy!

She’s the fierce, determined single mum with neverending family troubles, a rollercoaster love life, a mental-health battle, one ex-husband, one late husband, a wife, a stalker, and a murderous secret.

Phew! That’s a lot for one woman to handle.

And now she’s coping with covering up a murder, and dealing with her guilt about sleeping with Jack.

Blimey.

So what’s Stacey’s story?

Stacey’s got a lot going on! (Credit: BBC)

Stacey at Christmas!

As one of The Six, Stacey was there when the shocking events of Christmas Day happened in The Queen Vic.

She was there when Denise whacked Nish over the head with a bottle because he was attacking Suki.

And she was there when Linda stabbed and killed Keanu to stop him strangling Sharon.

She’s helped hide the body under the floor in the cafe, and she’s helped cover it with concrete.

Yep, she’s pretty much implicated in the whole thing!

And it’s not the first time Stace has been involved with a murder.

Is Stacey Slater a killer?

Stacey murdered Archie Mitchell at Christmas 2009, by whacking him over the head with the bust of Queen Victoria!

She was revealed as the killer in a dramatic live episode celebrating the 25th anniversary of EastEnders in February 2010.

Stacey killed evil Archie Mitchell (Credit: YouTube)

EastEnders: Stacey Slater’s arrival

Stacey arrived in the Square back in 2004 as a troubled, trouble-making teenager!

She caused all sorts of problems for the Slaters, and became firm friends with Ruby Allen. She also fell in love with Bradley Branning – after a few false starts. But their romance was bumpy and Stacey struggled when Bradley forced her to have an abortion.

Max and Stacey’s affair was revealed when Lauren showed the DVD at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater and Max Branning

After another bump in the Stacey and Bradley road, the pair split and wanting revenge, Stacey seduced Bradley’s dad Max.

Though, we have to say, she didn’t have to try very hard to get womaniser Max‘s attention!

The pair embarked on a steamy affair and Max even planned to leave wife Tanya. When Tanya found out she was pregnant, Max called off the romance and Stacey got engaged to Bradley.

But when Max and Stacey shared a kiss on Stacey’s wedding day, it was captured on film by Max’s daughter, Lauren. Who revealed all on Christmas Day!

Martin and Stacey were happy for a while (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s mental health struggles and Archie’s death

Stacey has bipolar disorder, like her mum Jean, and has struggled over the years. During one episode she was raped by Archie Mitchell – and when she later found out she was pregnant she was worried the baby was Archie’s.

She told Bradley the truth – including that she’d killed Archie – and they remarried. In dramatic scenes, she and Bradley planned to flee Walford but Bradley fell to his death from the roof of the Queen Vic on the run from the police who thought he was the murderer.

As turned out, the baby – Lily – was Ryan Malloy‘s .

Stacey’s mental health problems returned a few years later when she gave birth to baby Arthur and suffered post-partum psychosis, but was helped through by her husband Martin Fowler.

Stacey is helping new mum Lily (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s stalker horror

Since Martin and Stacey split, poor Ms Slater’s been struggling. She’s been back to prison and come home with a wife – Eve Unwin – though the pair are best friends rather than romantically involved.

And now she’s coping with daughter Lily having a baby at just 13 years old.

With Stacey barely keeping her head above water financially, she turned to camera work to make some quick cash. But that backfired BIG TIME when it brought her into contact with sinister Theo Hawthorne – Freddie Slater’s ex teacher. He stalked Stacey, while pretending to be her friend, terrifying her.

And when a dramatic confrontation took place and Theo tried to rape Stacey – it was Freddie who came to her aid and attacked his former teacher.

Stacey and Jack Branning

The biggest Branning fan in Walford, Stacey couldn’t resist Jack’s charms before Christmas! The pair had grown close since Lily gave birth to little Charli, and their co-grandparenting took a very different turn when they spent the night together!

Now everyone knows about their hook-up, and both Stacey and Jack are swearing the night they spent together was a one off.

But are they being completely honest?

Read more: Who is in the cast of EastEnders?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!