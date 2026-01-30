EastEnders fans predict Joel is still up to something as he confesses to his crimes

EastEnders fans have predicted that Joel Marshall is still up to something… even as he plead guilty to all of his crimes last night. This came as he decided to own up to attacking Vicki and recording his time in bed with Avani, after an emotional outburst for his dad.

Sharing a moment with Ross afterwards, Joel apologised for everything he’d done, sharing a tearful hug with his old man. Has Joel really decided to face the music as the man he’s always claimed to be? Or does he have something else up his sleeve?

Joel stood trial this week (Credit: BBC)

Joel plead guilty in EastEnders last night… but fans still think he’s plotting something

Fans took to social media in the wake of last night’s episode (Thursday, January 29) where predictions about Joel’s future were flying all about the shop. And some were concerned that Joel’s change of heart might just be another set of crocodile tears.

Is he faking penitence to get off with a lighter sentence?

Wrote one fan on Reddit: “I still don’t believe Joel with Ross at the end. Maybe because he’s lied so much he’s become the boy who cried wolf.”

“I did wonder if it was just Joel being manipulative again but then maybe that’s just because his about-turn seemed to come from nowhere. He was laughing at Avani about 10 minutes before,” said another.

A third agreed: “Joel’s change of heart was barely credible.”

“We never know when Joel is honest though,” another pointed out.

Is Joel up to something still?

What’s next for Joel? (Credit: BBC)

Is Max Murray leaving the soap? All we know so far

Following the shocking events of last night’s trial, Joel is yet to face sentencing for his crimes. In the episode, it was revealed that he could face up to a year behind bars for what he’d done – and potentially less, now that he’s owning up to what he did.

Does this mean that star Max Murray will reprise the role once Joel’s served his time?

Last year, a source told Metro.co.uk: “Max is leaving EastEnders following an incredible year.” This serves as confirmation that Max has indeed left EastEnders.

“Following his spellbinding performance, there’s no doubt that producers will be keen to snap him up – and Max is already on the lookout for his next role,” the newspaper’s insider continued.

However, the door could very well be open for his return. But will he come back a changed man? Or worse than ever?

