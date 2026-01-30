All you need to know about Jake Moon ahead of his return to EastEnders

It’s official – Jake Moon will return to EastEnders. The BBC revealed last night (Thursday, January 29) that Alfie Moon’s shady second cousin is headed back to Walford in the wake of Anthony Trueman’s death, set on finding out what lover Chrissie Watts has been up to.

We know that it was Jasmine who really killed Anthony, but with Zoe and the Slaters convinced that it was Chrissie whodunnit, she’s looking pretty guilty right now.

Jake will return to Albert Square in February, where he demands answers regarding the events of Christmas. But what’s he been up to all this time?

Here’s everything you need to know about Jake Moon, from his romance with Chrissie, to his supposed ‘death,’ all those years ago.

Jake Moon is coming back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Who was Jake Moon, and who played him?

Jake Moon first appeared on EastEnders in 2004, as the second cousin of Alfie and Spencer Moon. He arrived with his troubled brother Danny, who caused no end of chaos in Jake’s life.

Soon after arriving in Walford, Jake clashed with gangland boss Johnny Allen – a dangerous enemy who would come to overshadow most of his time in Walford.

Jake is played by actor Joel Beckett, who has also appeared in episodes of Casualty, Holby City and The Office.

Jake met and fell in love with Chrissie Watts(Credit: BBC)

Jake Moon’s fling with Chrissie Watts in EastEnders

In 2005, Jake and Chrissie Watts shared a brief fling. However, this was cut short as Jake planned on leaving Walford with Danny soon after his brother set fire to Johnny’s house.

Jake then bid a teary goodbye to Chrissie – before being held at gunpoint by Johnny. He then disappeared for a few months and returned, having been let free by Johnny.

Once Jake returned, he made up with Chrissie. Their relationship was doomed though, when Chrissie confessed to him that she had murdered Den Watts.

Jake and Chrissie tried to escape and rushed to the airport once Den’s body was found. However, Chrissie was arrested before they could jet off.

Chrissie then rejected Jake’s proposal of marriage and admitted that she was going to plead guilty to the crime. She didn’t want Jake to visit her. And, that was that…

Jake had blood on his hands by the time he left Walford (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Who did Jake Moon kill in EastEnders?

In 2005, Jake found out that his brother Danny had killed Dennis after being ordered to do so by Johnny.

When Johnny then ordered Danny to kill the Mitchells, Danny went to shoot Grant with a gun but was stopped when Jake appears and shot him instead. He had killed his brother.

When Johnny was arrested for his role in Dennis Rickman’s murder, Jake took Johnny’s daughter – Ruby Allen – back to Walford. Ruby started dating Sean Slater, but Jake thought that he was only interested in Ruby for her money. This sparked a huge feud between both Jake and Sean.

Johnny tried to phone Jake to ask him to kill Sean but had a heart attack before he could.

Jake and Chrissie lived happily ever after… for a few months, at least (Credit: BBC)

Jake Moon: his ‘death’ and return to EastEnders

After Johnny’s death, Jake prepared to leave Walford. However, before he could go, he was stopped by a mystery figure who demanded to know whether he was Jake Moon.

For a while, it seemed as though this mystery man had killed Jake. However, in 2024, it was revealed that Jake had survived his grisly fate.

He was waiting on the outside when Chrissie was released from prison on parole. After a quick spin around Walford, she and Jake rode off into the sunset for their happily ever after.

However, Chrissie was unable to let go of the past, and returned at Christmas last year to seek revenge against Zoe. After unleashing all manner of chaos, Chrissie disappeared into the ether again, leaving Zoe to face the aftermath.

But where was Jake while all of this was going on? He’ll return to the soap for a brief stint in February, desperate for answers.

