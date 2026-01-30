Vicki to fall pregnant after hooking up with Zack, EastEnders fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Vicki Fowler could fall pregnant after her fling with Zack Hudson. Full of nerves ahead of Joel’s trial, Vicki was a woman in desperate need of distraction… which she found in the form of Sharon’s brother, Zack.

As they shared a cosy night in together, things got steamy between the pair, leading to a one-night-stand. The next day, Vicki was full of regret, but had no time to wallow in what she’d done as she headed to testify in court against Joel.

Vicki later told Zack that what had happened between them could never happen again, leaving him devastated. Clearly, it’s over in Vicki’s head… but will her time with Zack have lingering consequences?

Zack tried to take Vicki’s mind off the trial (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders viewers predict baby bombshell for Vicki and Zack

Following this week’s episode, fans shared their theories on what might happen next. And some viewers are convinced that Vicki and Zack’s hookup might result in a surprise pregnancy for Sharon’s siblings.

“I’m hoping Zack & Vicki get together properly after seeing tonight episode. She will probably be pregnant too,” said one fan on X.

A third agreed: “So she will be pregnant and we will get a who’s the daddy storyline.”

“The pregnant lady is Vicki,” said a third, referring to Max’s mystery flashforward lover.

“Sharon will come back to her brother and sister having a baby together,” said another.

Is a surprise pregnancy on the cards for Vicki and Zack?

Ross pops the question (Credit: BBC)

Ross proposes to Vicki next week

As the soap continues next week, Ross and Vicki are both ready to move on from the events of Joel’s trial. While Ross heads out to buy an engagement ring, Mark Jr. spots an emotionally charged moment between Zack and Vicki at the Boxing Den.

Afterwards, he sees Ross emerge from a jewellers, and overhears him discussing his intentions with Vicki. He tells Vicki – who’s shaken when she sees Zack take another woman into his flat – and she’s overwhelmed when Ross gets down on one knee to propose.

However, his proposal takes a surprising turn when she hits him with a shock bombshell. Is there any way forward for Ross and Vicki?

