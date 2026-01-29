EastEnders announces Jake Moon return as he demands answers about Chrissie

Jake Moon is heading back to EastEnders for a short stint, and viewers don’t have long to wait as his return is set to air next month.

The character, played by Joel Beckett, is set to send shockwaves through Walford because his family still has no idea he is alive.

Viewers last saw Jake in Albert Square in 2024, when he briefly returned alongside girlfriend Chrissie Watts. While fans know Jake survived, his cousin Alfie remains completely in the dark and still believes him to be dead.

It has now been confirmed that Jake’s comeback is tied to the explosive events at The Vic last Christmas.

Not only was Chrissie secretly working with Jasmine, but Anthony also ended up dead, setting the stage for a mystery that Jake is determined to unravel.

An official EastEnders statement teases what is ahead, saying: “Jake returns in search of answers about what really happened at Christmas, but he gets more than he had bargained for when he learns a different version of events that leads him to question the woman he loves…

“With his conscience weighing heavily, and with multiple versions of events to contend with, only time will tell if Jake will do the right thing for not only himself, but for the sake of his family.”

Jake’s scenes will air in February

Joel Beckett shared his excitement about stepping back into Jake’s shoes. He said: “It was lovely to step back onto the Square after all this time.

“Being back working alongside familiar faces, as well as some brilliant new ones, was a real joy. It was good to know that Jake had been out there, alive and well.

“He returns carrying plenty of unanswered questions. The storyline takes him in some unexpected directions with real twists and turns. I’m excited for people to see what he’s been up to.”

Executive Producer Ben Wadey also hinted that big moments are on the way. He said: “I’m delighted to welcome Joel Beckett back for this storyline.

“Jake’s return will be a shock for many, but the biggest shocks of all will surround Jake and what he discovers about Christmas…”

Jake last returned to EastEnders in 2024 with Chrissie (Credit: BBC)

Everything you need to know about Jake Moon ahead of his return

Jake Moon first arrived in Walford in 2004 alongside his brother Danny. He is the cousin of Alfie and Spencer Moon and became entangled with notorious local gangster Johnny Allen.

Jake was presumed dead after Johnny drove him and Danny into the woods with the intention of killing them. Months later, it was revealed that Johnny had let them go.

But drama followed Jake wherever he went. During his time on the show, he killed his own brother and was later believed to have died himself.

While Johnny was in prison, he ordered Jake to kill Sean Slater. Suffering a heart attack during the call, Johnny said, ‘Jake, kill him for me’. His cellmate misunderstood the order and believed Johnny wanted Jake killed instead of Sean.

After years of being assumed dead, Jake shocked viewers by returning briefly in 2024. He came back to Albert Square with Chrissie following her release from prison, but crucially avoided his family.

To this day, Alfie and the rest of the Moons still believe Jake is dead. How long can that secret really stay buried?

