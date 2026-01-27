6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look at Ross’s proposal bombshell and Julie and Nigel’s vow renewal

Ross Marshall pops the question to Vicki Fowler in EastEnders spoilers for next week, as the families attempt to move on from the events of last year. Vicki is thrilled, but Ross gets more than he bargained for when she blindsides him with some shocking news.

Is there any way forward for Vicki and Ross?

Elsewhere, Nigel and Julie prepare to renew their wedding vows. But, with Phil uninvited due to his plans for Nigel, Linda begins to worry for Julie after spotting bruises on her arms. Can she build bridges between Nigel, Julie and Phil?

Meanwhile, grieving Patrick confronts Zoe, as interfering Bea stirs the pot between Honey and the Panesars.

Read our EastEnders spoilers in full below.

Ross pops the question (Credit: BBC)

1. Ross proposal backfires in EastEnders spoilers

Determined to rebuild his life after everything that’s happened with Joel, Ross starts his own business as a handyman. Meanwhile, Mark Jr. spots fireworks between Vicki and Zack after seeing them together at the Boxing Den.

Later, he spits Ross leaving a jewellers’ store, and overhears what he has planned. Later, Vicki is shocked when Mark tells her that Ross is planning a proposal. Afterwards, she’s stunned when she sees Zack bringing a woman back into his flat.

Later, when Ross drops to one knee, she drops a bombshell of her own on Ross. Will she accept his proposal?

Linda grows concerned for Julie’s welfare (Credit: BBC)

2. Linda’s concerned about Julie in EastEnders spoilers

Following the events of last week, Nigel struggles to make himself at home at Peacock Palace. Linda asks Phil to help Julie, unaware of what he did.

Later, after overhearing Julie cancelling plans, she offers to help out with Nigel. Just as Julie is about to go, a confused Nigel accidentally hurts her. Linda is shocked when she sees bruises all over her arms.

Linda wants to ask Phil to intervene, but is left shocked when Julie tells her about Phil’s Portugal plans.

Julie and Nigel celebrate their big day (Credit: BBC)

3. Phil’s out in the cold as Nigel and Julie say ‘I do’… again

Determined to support Julie, Linda offers to organise their vow renewal. Julie happily accepts, on the understanding that Phil won’t be invited.

Meanwhile, Phil takes a call from the care home, who tell him that they have a place for Nigel. However, Phil decides to withhold this information from Julie.

The next day, as Julie and Nigel prepare to renew their vows, Phil keeps quiet about the care home news… knowing full well that they have 24 hours to accept their offer.

Presuming that Phil is his best man, Nigel wanders over to see Phil. Phil grows angry, but agrees to take Nigel to the vow renewal before leaving.

Will Phil make a scene?

Patrick demands to know the truth about Anthony (Credit: BBC)

4. Patrick confronts Zoe in EastEnders spoilers

Overhearing Kat asking Oscar if he’s heard from Jasmine, Patrick suggests they speak to Zoe. However, Kat doesn’t want her to know that Jasmine has disappeared.

Meanwhile, Kim and Denise step in to help organise Anthony’s funeral when Patrick struggles to cope. Later, Patrick asks for help to get a visiting order, so he can speak to Zoe himself.

Kat tries to talk Patrick out of visiting Zoe, but he insists he needs answers. At the prison, Zoe patiently answers Patrick’s questions as honestly at she can.

However, she’s unnerved when he makes a cryptic comment about Jasmine. Afterwards, Denise and Kim try to support Patrick, who is struggling to grieve for his son after hearing Zoe’s account of what Anthony did to her.

Honey continues to bond with Bea (Credit: BBC)

5. Bea stirs the pot

It’s Bea’s first day at work at the Minute Mart, and Honey is showing her the ropes. When Vinny and Nugget arrive, Bea takes offence at how Vinny is speaking to Honey, and things get worse when Honey puts her back out.

Later, Bea is annoyed when she notices Suki’s rude behaviour toward Honey, and suggests that she sue the Panesars for her workplace injury. After persuading Honey to drink wine from the Minute Mart, they fantasise about suing Suki.

After a few drinks, Honey reveals how Suki once tried to kiss her.

What will Bea do with this information?

Questions are flying about Nugget’s attack (Credit: BBC)

6. Nugget demands the truth

When Barney is unable to give him the answers he needs about his attack, Nugget confronts Nicola and Harry instead. Priya and Ravi intervene, and her on edge as the Mitchells back up their lies in an attempt to protect Nugget from the truth about his attack.

Will Nugget believe their lies?

