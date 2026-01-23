EastEnders fans predict new love for Oscar when Jasmine’s brother arrives in Walford

EastEnders fans have predicted that Oscar Branning could end up with Jasmine’s twin brother when he makes his soap debut. This comes after Jasmine opened up to Oscar in last night’s episode (airing Thursday, January 22) sharing details of her relationship with her missing brother.

They had been close once, she revealed. However, something had separated them.

This seems to imply that they’d been together as children, but were broken up in the foster or adoption system where they were both raised.

With many predicting that Jasmine’s brother will arrive on Albert Square this year, some have wondered what this might mean for Oscar. Is a new romance in his future?

Jasmine shared details of her twin brother (Credit: BBC)

Oscar to date Jasmine’s brother, EastEnders fans predict

In the wake of last night’s revelations, viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on Jasmine’s twin. With her own future in Walford looking doubtful (is there any way back from her lies about Max?) some wondered if Oscar could end up with her brother instead.

After all, Patrick did say he was ‘with a Trueman now,’ in January’s flashforward episode.

“Oscar is clearly with the brother in the new years flashforward episode,” said one fan on X.

“Yeah Oscar is so gonna date the brother,” said another.

Asked a third: “Could this imply that Oscar dates or marries Jasmine’s brother once Jasmine’s sinister intentions eventually come to light?” asked another fan.

Could it be true?

Jasmine is determined to leave with Oscar (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine wants to escape in next week’s spoilers

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Jasmine was left frustrated when Lauren foiled her exit plans with Oscar. While he believes her claims that Max tried to kiss her, Lauren managed to keep Jasmine around by threatening to tell Kat about her police lies.

As the soap continues in next week’s spoilers, Jasmine remains set on getting away from it all with Oscar. But with Max sniffing about the truth, how will she react when he learns she’s been lying to the Kat about her statement to the police?

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward