Dani Dyer declares ‘I’m in agony’ as procedure goes disastrously wrong

Dani Dyer has revealed she’s been left in “so much pain” after a recent procedure.

The reality star shared with her loyal legion of fans that she got her ear pierced. Dani had previously had her tragus pierced.

However, things have seemingly gone wrong for Dani after she mistakenly took the piercing out, leaving her walking up in the middle of the night in “agony”.

Dani got her ear pierced (Credit: InstagramStory)

Dani Dyer left ‘in so much pain’

Taking to her Instagram Dani updated fans via a video. While holding a bag of frozen peas up to her ear, she said: “Guys, I am in so much pain.

“So, years ago, I had my tragus pierced. I don’t know if it was sore but I took it out. Anyway, I thought ‘They look so pretty, let me get it re-pierced.’ and, absolutely fine, bit sore on the day but no issues.”

However, Dani went on to reveal she’s been left in “so much pain” since. She shared: “Last night, I woke up at four o’clock in the morning and my ear had another heartbeat. I have never been in so much pain with my ear.

“Then, I took the piercing out but I’ve looked online and it said I shouldn’t have done that because of like infection and stuff. I just thought I had to get it out.

“I’m in agony, I’ve been sitting here with peas. Has anyone else had this? It is so painful!”

Dani had to drop out of Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Dani’s Strictly injury

This is not the only painful injury Dani has endured recently. Last year, she was one of the original celebs taking part in this year’s series of the glitzy BBC One show.

However, Dani had to pull out of the show just days before the first live performance after fracturing her ankle in rehearsals.

When she announced her exit from Strictly, Dani described herself as “heartbroken” to leave the show. She said in a statement: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend. And after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.”

Her replacement, Love Island winner turned West End performer Amber Davies, was announced just 24 hours before the first live show aired.

Read more: ‘What a disgusting person!’ Danny Dyer backlash as he sings disrespectful X-rated chant about daughter Dani at football match

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