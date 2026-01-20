EastEnders viewers think they have spotted a glaring plot hole in the latest Nugget storyline, and they are convinced it could be the very thing that tears the Gulati family apart.

Poor Nugget has been through hell since he was attacked in the street and left for dead. It was a completely unprovoked assault, made even worse by the fact that he was only out there trying to do the right thing by looking for his missing dad.

What Nugget does not know is the most devastating twist of all. The person who left him with a bleed on the brain was his own father, Ravi.

Nicola and Harry Mitchell drugged Ravi as part of their revenge plot, and the brutal attack happened while he was under the influence.

Disoriented and hallucinating, Ravi believed he was being tormented by his dead father Nish. In his confused state, he mistook Nugget for Nish and lashed out.

Ravi has been struggling in the wake of the attack (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Ravi struggles to cope with Nugget at home

The horrific reality of what he had done hit Ravi when he visited Nugget in hospital. Not long after, he confessed everything to a heartbroken Priya.

They remain the only two who know the truth about what really happened that night. But carrying such a huge secret is slowly destroying Ravi.

Overwhelmed with guilt, Ravi has turned to self-harm in a desperate attempt to cope. Now that Nugget is back home, the situation has become even more unbearable. Being around his son is a constant reminder of his actions, leaving Ravi teetering on the edge.

Priya, meanwhile, is doing everything she can to hold the family together. Her priority is protecting Nugget, even if it means living with a lie.

EastEnders: Priya has been trying to hold the family together for Nugget (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

Secrets are about to spill

However, EastEnders fans insist this secret won’t last. Many point out a massive hole in the storyline, believing Nugget will remember what happened the night of the attack.

“It’s not going to take Nugget long to work out what Ravi has done. It’ll make Ravi feel worse the more his guilt rises,” one viewer wrote on X.

Another agreed: “I understand Priya wants to protect Nugget, but there is a big chance he could remember what happened.”

A third added: “I actually agree with Ravi’s take on telling Nugget what happened. Nugget is already suspicious and will eventually connect the dots. At least telling him earlier is less damage than later.”

EastEnders Nugget suffers a terrifying panic attack (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Nugget faces a long road to recovery

In today’s episode (January 20), Nugget leaves the house for the first time since the attack. Determined to see his friends, he heads out despite Priya worrying it is too soon.

Her fears quickly prove well-founded. Being back on the Square overwhelms Nugget, and he flashes back to the night someone attacked him. Panicked and terrified that it could happen again, he begins to spiral.

Thankfully, his best friend Denzel finds him in the middle of a panic attack and rushes to get help. Suki is also nearby and manages to calm Nugget down.

Even so, it is clear Nugget’s recovery is far from straightforward.

With his memories threatening to resurface and Ravi unable to meet his eye, it may only be a matter of time before Nugget puts the pieces together and uncovers the devastating truth about his own father.