EastEnders: All the clues that Anna Knight attacked Cindy at Christmas

EastEnders fans have been wondering whether Anna Knight could have attacked mum Cindy on Christmas. It’s been four weeks since Cindy took a shovel to the head, and viewers are still in the dark as to whodunnit.

With the list of suspects only growing (the net now widening to include the likes of former cellmate Jackie Ford, wee Louie and daughter Cindy Jr.) Cindy’s attacker remains a mystery.

Those under suspicion from viewers includes Cindy’s own children – including Peter, Gina and Anna Knight.

On paper, mild-mannered, ditzy Anna appears to be one of the unlikeliest suspects, but this only has fans more convinced that she bashed Cindy.

Here’s all the evidence eagle-eyed viewers have gathered so far.

Anna hasn’t been herself since the attack on Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Anna has been acting suspicious on EastEnders

Not concrete evidence, granted, but Anna’s behaviour since the attack has been mighty suspicious, with more than one fan noting her change in demeanour recently.

“Anna is acting very suspiciously,” suggested one fan.

“I might be wrong but Anna is acting really shifty about this Cindy thing. If it wasn’t her, she knows something!” another agreed.

Her suspicious behaviour only continued last night as Cindy returned to Walford, even asking if she was ‘still a suspect’ after Lauren was arrested.

“I’m going to guess that it was Gina or Anna who threw that brick. I’m thinking it’s the former…but Anna asking “does that mean we’re still a suspect?” makes me side eye her,” pointed out one viewer.

Anna watched her mum go not-so-gently into that not-so-good night (Credit: BBC)

Twitching the curtains on Christmas

As a disgraced Cindy slunk out into the snow and the cold on Christmas night, Anna watched her go from an upstairs window.

Many viewers took this to mean she might have followed her out on to the street, where she attacked her own mother.

“I think Anna knows something, she always looks so guilty.. plus she watched Cindy from the upstairs window when she was making her way to the gardens. So maybe she hit her or saw who did,” wrote one fan on social media.

The police arrested Lauren, but was it really her? (Credit: BBC)

Lauren saw Anna attack Cindy on EastEnders… or did she?

If there’s anybody in the frame at the moment, it’s Lauren – having being fingered by Cindy herself as the attacker. Even Lauren herself wonders if she might have done it!

But if Lauren didn’t do it, could she have witnessed Anna bash Cindy… and then forgot?

“I think it might be Anna. maybe yesterday when Lauren got the ketchup on her hands, maybe it wasn’t just the ketchup that freaked her out, it might have been seeing Anna. She might’ve saw Anna stood near Cindy. Anna left and Lauren turned Cindy over,” one viewer theorised.

Washing her hands, Lady Macbeth style

Chief among her dodgy behaviour was Anna manically washing her hands in the aftermath of the attack.

This is all the confirmation some fans needed, with one writing: “I think anna whacks Cindy on the head with the shovel. Peter’s walking abt a bit drunk (either before or after attack) and helps her cover it up. Anna then going home and crazily washing her hands.”

Does Anna have a guilty conscience?

