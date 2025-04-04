Coronation Street not on tonight as it’s hit by fresh schedule shake-up – here’s when the soap next airs

Coronation Street is not on tonight as it’s hit by yet another fresh schedule change. The soap next airs next week.

The ITV soap usually airs on Friday evenings but sadly tonight will see a shake-up get in the way of the usual soap watcher’s routine.

Never fear though, all of the latest Weatherfield drama will return next week. Here’s when the soap is next on.

The soap aired last night instead (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street will not air tonight – here’s when it’s back

Corrie usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings from 8pm-9pm. But, tonight (Friday, April 4), no new episode of the soap will air.

Instead, what should’ve been tonight’s episode aired last night on Thursday, April 3. This means that this week’s three episodes have already aired, with viewers up to date.

Coronation Street won’t air tonight due to the latest UEFA Women’s Nations League match airing on ITV, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

This will see England take on Belgium, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

Coronation Street will then return to screens on Monday, April 7 at the usual time of 8pm-9pm.

The episode will also be available on ITVX from 7am that morning.

Debbie is referred for tests (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from Coronation Street next week

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Debbie heads to the doctors for a medical appointment after experiencing several instances of memory loss.

Believing that it’s menopause-related, Debbie’s stunned when it’s suggested that she might’ve had a mini stroke and is referred for tests for vascular dementia.

With a lot to process, she’s later faced with a big decision as Ronnie gets down on one knee and proposes to her. What will Debbie say?

Elsewhere on the cobbles, Todd rumbles Theo’s secret as he spots him organising a funeral at Shuttleworth’s.

And, Abi flirts with a guy called Carl in the Freshco car park before realising that he’s actually husband Kevin’s brother…

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

