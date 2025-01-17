A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Cindy Beale will be attacked again but will actually be killed this time.

After a brick was thrown through Reiss and Sonia’s window targeting Cindy, one fan thinks another attack is on the cards.

But, this time, could Cindy actually die? And, could Cindy die sooner rather than later?

Cindy was attacked on Christmas Day (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Cindy to be killed in second attack?

Cindy was attacked on Christmas Day 2024, sparking a whodunnit storyline. Cindy still has no idea who her attacker is but suspected that it might be Lauren.

However, last night (Thursday, January 16), Cindy was talking to Lauren at Reiss and Sonia’s house when a brick was thrown through the window with a note on it. It warned Cindy that she ‘should’ve stayed dead.’

Now, this has prompted a fan to suggest that another attack may be on the cards for Cindy for the soap’s 40th anniversary in February. And, as her attacker is finally revealed, Cindy will actually die this time.

The theory reads: “I think I’m probably just looking into things but I remember the rumour where Cindy was going to be killed and her body would be dumped in the fire at The Queen Vic.

“I thought it’s probably a fake rumour after Christmas but then I started to think what if on the 40th anniversary we find out who tried to kill her on Xmas when they come to finish the job?

“My other theory is Reiss could kill her since she’s living with him, if she finds out about him killing Debbie or even about Bianca being held hostage.”

Who was responsible? (Credit: BBC)

Who attacked Cindy and will they strike again?

It still remains a mystery who really attacked Cindy on Christmas Day. But, it looks like this person is still out to get her, whoever they are.

With the show’s 40th anniversary coming up, we can expect big things and a few twists here and there. But, will one of these see Cindy meet her maker?

Could we finally find out who hit Cindy with that shovel by the time February comes?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.