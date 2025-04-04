EastEnders fans baffled as grieving Sonia calls ex-husband Martin ‘the love of her life’

EastEnders fans have been left confused over last night’s scenes after seeing Sonia mourn ex-husband Martin Fowler.

Sonia headed to visit Martin’s coffin with Bex ahead of next week’s funeral.

But, fans were left baffled over one detail within Sonia’s speech to her late ex-husband.

Sonia visited Martin’s coffin (Credit: BBC)

Sonia mourns Martin in EastEnders

With Martin Fowler’s funeral set to happen next week, daughter Bex has just returned to Walford ahead of the sad occasion.

Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, April 3), she asked mum Sonia if she’d accompany her to visit Martin’s coffin before the funeral.

Sonia told her that she couldn’t bring herself to do it. However, Linda then mentioned how she’d have given anything to see Mick in a coffin after he disappeared.

This gave Sonia food for thought, then having a change of heart and agreeing to visit Martin.

At Martin’s coffin, Sonia admitted that Stacey should’ve been there to pay her respects ahead of the funeral. She then admitted that she was grieving herself, painting Martin out to be the true ‘love of her life.’

Fans were left confused (Credit: BBC

Fans baffled over Sonia’s love declaration at Martin’s coffin

EastEnders fans believe that Jamie Mitchell was the actual ‘love of Sonia’s life,’ now in disbelief as Sonia erased her relationship with him to put Martin on a pedestal instead.

They’ve now taken to social media to question why Sonia suggested that she had more love for Martin than she did Jamie.

One fan commented: “As much as I loved this scene with Sonia – I still think that Jamie was always the love of Sonia’s life whilst Stacey was the love of Martin’s life. I remember Martin saying he felt bored when he was with Sonia.”

Another fan shared: “Hi, why the retcon with Sonia and Martin? Jamie was her one true love. Martin was a temporary fad and an insane one at that considering he killed the one person who made her believe that she was beautiful and loveable.”

A third person added: “Are the writers OK? As much as Sonia loved Martin, he was never the love of her life, Jamie was.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

