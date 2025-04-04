EastEnders fans baffled by size of Martin’s coffin ahead of his funeral

With Sonia heading to visit Martin’s coffin last night (Thursday, April 4) in EastEnders, fans have now questioned a major detail.

Bex returned to Walford before Martin’s funeral and asked her mum to accompany her to the funeral parlour.

But, fans have now taken to social media to point out a puzzling aspect within these scenes.

Sonia visited Martin’s coffin (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans baffled by Martin Fowler coffin size

Last night in Walford, Bex asked Sonia to accompany her to the funeral parlour to visit Martin’s coffin.

Sonia refused to join her daughter, but Linda’s wise words made her see the light. With Bex and Kathy emotional over Martin’s death, Sonia then spent some time alone with her ex-husband at his coffin.

She made out that he was ‘the love of her life,’ sobbing at his coffin over his untimely end.

However, fans have now been left baffled by the size of Martin’s coffin, noting that it was abnormally very large.

One fan commented: “Crikey, that coffin was wide enough for 3 Martins.”

Another fan on X shared: “That’s one BIG coffin…”

A third person added: “How big is that [bleep] coffin? He wasn’t that wide IRL!!”

Martin’s funeral scenes will air next week (Credit: BBC)

When is Martin Fowler’s funeral in EastEnders?

Martin’s funeral is set to air on Monday, April 7. This will see Stacey return to Walford, with Sonia rushing to help her sober up.

However, Stacey feels as though she can’t bring herself to attend the funeral.

After the service, Ruby and Stacey clash at the allotment. Tensions are high especially as Stacey discovers Martin’s market stall has been set on fire.

Stacey’s determined to find out who was responsible, ready to confront who she believes to be the culprit.

With the sad occasion becoming too much for Ruby, she then decides to leave Walford before Stacey can put things right.

