Coronation Street fans have predicted that couple Carla and Lisa will soon raise a baby – that of Rob Donovan’s.

Viewers will know that prison officer Mandy is currently pregnant with Rob’s baby.

But, a new theory now reckons that Carla and Lisa will actually raise the baby as their own.

Rob and Mandy are expecting (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Rob and Mandy’s baby

Fans of Corrie will know that Rob and Mandy are expecting a baby after sparking a romance in prison. Although, Rob has no interest in the unborn child.

With Rob recently plotting his escape, he ditched a pregnant Mandy and decided to run back to ex-lover Tracy for help instead.

As far as we know, Mandy’s still pregnant. She was last seen at the hospital, spotted by Carla and Lisa.

Mandy’s not been mentioned or seen since, with the soap focusing on Rob’s hostage drama instead. Rob ended up in hospital under the watch of a prison guard after holding Carla, Lisa and Tracy at gunpoint.

But, now that his escape plans have failed once more, where does that leave Rob, Mandy and the baby?

Fans have predicted a baby for Swarla (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Carla and Lisa baby twist

With couple Carla and Lisa coming through many hurdles recently, fans now reckon that something could happen to Mandy that means that Carla and Lisa will take on the baby and raise the little one as their own.

Carla’s already taken in Rob’s son Bobby, but could she do the same with another one of his children?

One fan wondered: “So are Carla and Lisa going to end up with Rob’s baby then?? Or is he/she going to make a return in years to come looking for Auntie Carla?”

Another viewer asked: “WHAT IF, she has the baby but hands bambino to Carla and Lisa as she can’t cope?”

A third person added: “So in a year’s time when Mandy leaves this baby on Swarla’s doorstep saying she can’t cope right now and for them to look after it, what then?”

